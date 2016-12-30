Porsche recalls 918 Spyder over cracked suspension

Porsche will replace the lower front control arms in every single 918 Spyder.

Porsche has issued a recall for the 918 Spyder, its vaunted gasoline-electric supercar. The campaign affects each of the 306 examples of the 918 currently registered in the United States.

The company has discovered that 918s manufactured between November 6, 2013, and July 27, 2015, are fitted with lower front control arms that can crack at the ball joint. The defect increases the risk of a crash, though Porsche hasn't revealed whether accidents, injuries, or deaths have already been blamed on it.

Porsche will notify owners of affected cars, and it will replace the lower front control arms free of charge. The company hasn't decided when the recall campaign will begin.

This isn't the first time the sold-out 918 Spyder has been recalled over suspension issues. In 2014, five examples located in the United States were recalled due to rear control arms that were prone to failure. The problem was spotted during extreme durability testing on Porsche's race track and testing facility in Nardo, Italy.