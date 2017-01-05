Porsche recalls Macan to prevent fuel leaks

Fine hairline cracks can appear on the filter flange of the fuel pump.

Porsche has announced a recall campaign for the Macan, citing a risk of a fuel leak.Engineers have uncovered a problem that can allow fine hairline cracks to appear in the fuel pump's filter flange after an extended period of use."As a result, if this happens, a very small quantity of fuel might seep out causing a fuel odor," the company says.No incidents have been reported in actual usage in the field, but Porsche is nonetheless handling the defect as a potential safety issue. Service technicians will be instructed to inspect the problem component and seal or replace the flange as necessary.The campaign affects all Macan crossovers built from March 4, 2014, through April 14 of this year, including the S, GTS and Turbo variants.