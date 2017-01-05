Porsche rules out GT-badged SUV

A Cayenne GT wouldn't be credible unless it's based on a race car.

The GT-badged variants of Porsche's 911 and 718 Cayman are hugely popular among enthusiasts. Slapping a GT emblem on a Cayenne or a Macan would likely generate handsome profits for the brand, but executives have categorically ruled out the idea.

Andreas Preuninger, the head of Porsche GT's road-car development program, firmly believes a Cayenne GT or a Macan GT wouldn't be credible unless he can establish a direct link to a racing program. For example, the 911 GT3 traces its roots to a race car widely used in racing events all around the world.

"If we were to enter the Dakar Rally with a Macan or Cayenne -- something we have no plans to do -- then maybe the Motorsport department would develop that car and bring it to the race. Then I would see a good excuse to make something for the street that is very close," Preuninger explained in an interview with Car & Driver.

Until the Cayenne goes racing, the fastest model available will remain the Turbo S variant, which uses a 4.8-liter V8 engine that makes 570 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. It hits 60 mph from a stop in just 3.8 seconds, and buyers who nonetheless want to take it to the track can rest assured it tops out at 176 mph.

Photo by Ronan Glon.