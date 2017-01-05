Most Discussed

Other 911 Carrera Stories

Other Porsche Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Porsche slams door on 911 hybrid

  • May 12, 2017, 9:53 am
  • May 12, 2017, 9:53 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Porsche says its next 911 won't go hybrid.

Porsche has officially killed plans to offer its next-generation 911 sports car with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.
Get More Car Info
Porsche's 911 hybrid ambitions have been on life support for the last several months, with the German automaker publicly pulling the plug on the project this week. August Achleitner, head of 718 and 911 development, confirmed to Car and Driver this week that the next 911, known as the 992, will not be offered with a gas-electric drivetrain.

"In the end, the disadvantages outweighed the advantages," Achleitner said of a hybrid 911.

Those disadvantages included weight and price. A hybrid 911 would have been several hundred pounds heavier than a normal 911, which would have thrown off its dynamic capabilities. A plug-in hybrid system would have also substantial increased the price point of the 911 to the point where it might not have been profitable.

Given the direction of global emissions standard the 911 will likely have to go hybrid at some point, but it won't be with the 992 generation of the sports car.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Lamborghini Urus to get 650 horsepower

Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's research and development department, has shed insight into the upcoming Urus SUV. At launch, the first high-riding Raging Bull of the 21st century will get a twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at approximately 650 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi

 1h

Honda Civic Type R gets EPA ratings

The Honda Civic Type R returns an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg in a mixed cycle.   

 2h

BMW launches wireless charger for 530e

BMW has introduced a wireless charger for the 530e plug-in hybrid. Designed to be used inside or outside, it tops up the 9.2-kWh battery pack in about three and a half hours.   

 3h

Skoda previews Karoq crossover

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has released a dark teaser image to preview the Karoq crossover. The design is still under wraps, but we can already tell the Karoq is essentially a scaled-down version of the bigger Kodiaq.   

 4h

ABC claims BMWs spontaneously combust

ABC News claims late-model BMWs are prone to catching fire while parked. BMW disagrees with the report, and states the fires can't be blamed on a defect. "We have not seen any pattern related to quality or component failure," according to the company.   

 5h

Updated Honda Fit introduced in Japan

Honda has updated the Japanese-spec Fit. The visual updates are minor, but they bring the hatchback in line with the rest of the company's lineup. The U.S.-spec model will likely get the same nip-and-tuck in the coming months.   

 6h

Lamborghini confirms gas-electric Urus, open to more hybrids

Lamborghini R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani has confirmed the upcoming Urus SUV will be offered with a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain. Surprisingly, he also said he's open to building a hybrid super sports car if weight and packaging issues can be overcome.   http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi

 7h

F1: Alonso gives McLaren ultimatum

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is giving McLaren five months to prove it can build a winning car. If nothing has changed in October, Alonso will seek a spot on another team. McLaren hasn't won a race since 2012, and its car has been plagued with reliability problems this season.   http://reut.rs/2r8jPYA

 8h

Antonio Banderas to play Ferruccio Lamborghini in new film

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas will play Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini in an upcoming movie named "Lamborghini - The Legend." Alec Baldwin has landed a role as Enzo Ferrari, Lamborghini's arch rival.   

 9h

Spy shots show Wrangler's new, more upscale interior

Spies caught the 2018 Jeep Wrangler without any interior camo this week, giving us a look at a new, more feature-rich cabin that still preserves Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability.   http://bit.ly/2po6dvl

 21h