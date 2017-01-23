Porsche to show Panamera shooting brake in Geneva

The new body style will eventually head to the US market.

Porsche has confirmed plans to unveil the new Panamera in shooting-brake form at the Geneva Motor Show.

Previewed several years ago as the 'Sport Turismo' concept, the upcoming edition has already been spotted undergoing prototype testing (pictured) in Europe. Spy shots highlight the wagon's unique profile and sloping roofline.

Aside from the hatch, the shooting brake is expected to be identical to the 2017 Panamera. It is said to maintain a four-seater layout and Porsche has no plans to offer the wagon with a long-wheelbase Executive variant, according to Car Magazine.

US buyers will eventually get a chance to take advantage of the extra cargo space, presumably after the car's expected late-2017 arrival in Europe.

"We are confident that this car will be well received here, despite the fact that this country doesn't really like hatchbacks or wagons," Porsche Cars North America chief Klaus Zellmer said last year.

The US launch could be stalled until the 2019 model year.