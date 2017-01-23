Porsche to show Panamera shooting brake in Geneva

  • Updated January 23, 2017, 11:08 am
  •         by Justin King

The new body style will eventually head to the US market.

Porsche has confirmed plans to unveil the new Panamera in shooting-brake form at the Geneva Motor Show.

Previewed several years ago as the 'Sport Turismo' concept, the upcoming edition has already been spotted undergoing prototype testing (pictured) in Europe. Spy shots highlight the wagon's unique profile and sloping roofline.

Aside from the hatch, the shooting brake is expected to be identical to the 2017 Panamera. It is said to maintain a four-seater layout and Porsche has no plans to offer the wagon with a long-wheelbase Executive variant, according to Car Magazine.

US buyers will eventually get a chance to take advantage of the extra cargo space, presumably after the car's expected late-2017 arrival in Europe.

Get More Car Info

"We are confident that this car will be well received here, despite the fact that this country doesn't really like hatchbacks or wagons," Porsche Cars North America chief Klaus Zellmer said last year.

The US launch could be stalled until the 2019 model year.

RELATED CONTENT
Porsche to build V8-powered Panamera hybrid?
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h