Production Jaguar I-Pace spotted in Monaco

  • May 21, 2017, 6:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The I-Pace hasn't changed much in its transition from a concept to a production model.

Footage taken on the streets of Monaco gives us a good look at the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace.

The British company couldn't have picked a worse time to take the camouflage off of its first electric car. Monaco is preparing to host its annual Grand Prix, meaning thousands of media members and smartphone-wielding fans are descending upon the tiny, coastal state.

Taken by French website l'Agenda Automobile, the video confirms the I-Pace hasn't changed much in its transition from a concept car to a production model. The unusual quasi-sedan, quasi-crossover silhouette remains virtually unchanged, and designers haven't added traditional door handles.

We expect the specifications sheet will stay roughly the same, too. That means the production I-Pace will arrive with a 90-kWh battery pack linked to twin 200-horsepower electric motors (one over each axle). All told, the drivetrain pumps out 400 horsepower and over 500 pound-feet of torque.

The I-Pace will boast about 300 miles of range, and it will hit 60 mph from a stop in four seconds flat, according to Auto Express. Jaguar boldly claims it's developing a sports car, not an electric crossover.

The production version of the Jaguar I-Pace is tentatively scheduled to make its debut this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Sales will begin early next year.

Now

First Lamborghini Centenario arrives in the U.S.

A California dealer named Lamborghini Newport Beach has received the very first Centenario in the United States. Worth about $2 million, the limited-edition model features blue accents.   

 17h

BMW inaugurates expanded factory in China

BMW and Chinese partner Brilliance have expanded the size of their factory in China. The facility now has an annual capacity of 450,000 cars. It will soon begin producing the long-wheelbase variant of the new 5 Series, and it will build the next-gen X3 next year.   

 19h

Next Volkswagen CEO to come from within

Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller has announced his successor will be someone who already works for the group, not an outsider. Mueller will be at the helm of Germany's largest automaker until at least 2020.   http://bit.ly/2r2Ev7P

 21h

Tom Brady inks Aston Martin endorsement deal

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be cruising around in a spankin'-new Aston Martin DB11. The five-time Super Bowl champ has a new endorsement deal with the British automaker, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports   http://bit.ly/2rzaR7h

 1d

Jerry Seinfeld-owned Lotus Exige for sale

A 2009 Lotus Exige purchased new by Jerry Seinfeld will cross the auction block on May 27. Painted bright green, the 260-horsepower coupe has just 3,988 miles on the clock. Celebrity ownership is expected to boost bidding up to about $70,000.   

 1d

Skoda Karoq crossover breaks cover

Volkswagen's Czech Republic-based Skoda division has introduced the Karoq crossover. The Tiguan-sized and -based soft-roader borrows styling cues from the bigger Kodiaq. It will go on sale across Europe and elsewhere in the coming months, but Skoda has decided not to break into the U.S. market.   

 1d

Renault testing on-the-go charging

Paris-based Renault is experimenting with wireless on-the-go charging, a technology that promises to end range anxiety once and for all. Still at the prototype stage, the system provides a 20-kilowatt charge at speeds of about 60 mph.   

 1d

Customs seize illegal 1996 Nissan Skyline

United States customs have seized a 1996 Nissan Skyline that they say was illegally imported. The business that had it shipped over is also being accused of undervaluing the car at just $810 to avoid duties. The Skyline will most likely be crushed.   http://bit.ly/2qYRfMN

 1d

SEAT restores 1965 600 D

SEAT has fully restored a 1965 600 D that sat for 25 years. It was given a custom upholstery to celebrate the nameplate's 60th anniversary. Essentially a Fiat built under license, the 600 is the car single-handedly put Spain on wheels.   

 2d

Audi returning to South Korea

The South Korean government has lifted the ban on Audi vehicles. It issued a stop-sale order for most cars manufactured by the Volkswagen Group in the wake of the emissions scandal. Bentley resumed sales last month, and Volkswagen is working on returning to the South Korean market by the end of the month.   http://bit.ly/2rxTVxC

 2d