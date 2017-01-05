Production Jaguar I-Pace spotted in Monaco

The I-Pace hasn't changed much in its transition from a concept to a production model.

Footage taken on the streets of Monaco gives us a good look at the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace.

The British company couldn't have picked a worse time to take the camouflage off of its first electric car. Monaco is preparing to host its annual Grand Prix, meaning thousands of media members and smartphone-wielding fans are descending upon the tiny, coastal state.

Taken by French website l'Agenda Automobile, the video confirms the I-Pace hasn't changed much in its transition from a concept car to a production model. The unusual quasi-sedan, quasi-crossover silhouette remains virtually unchanged, and designers haven't added traditional door handles.

We expect the specifications sheet will stay roughly the same, too. That means the production I-Pace will arrive with a 90-kWh battery pack linked to twin 200-horsepower electric motors (one over each axle). All told, the drivetrain pumps out 400 horsepower and over 500 pound-feet of torque.

The I-Pace will boast about 300 miles of range, and it will hit 60 mph from a stop in four seconds flat, according to Auto Express. Jaguar boldly claims it's developing a sports car, not an electric crossover.

The production version of the Jaguar I-Pace is tentatively scheduled to make its debut this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Sales will begin early next year.