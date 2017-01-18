Production Volkswagen T-Roc coming next year?

  • Updated January 18, 2017, 4:59 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Positioned below the Tiguan, the T-Roc will get removable roof panels.

The production version of Volkswagen's 2014 T-Roc concept (pictured) is right around the corner, according to a new report.

Sources familiar with Volkswagen's plans told AutoEvolution that the T-Roc will be Wolfsburg's version of the new Audi Q2. The concept shown in Geneva was a two-door, open-top model, but the production car will take the form of a four-door crossover with a fixed roof. However, it will likely be offered with removable roof panels that can be neatly stored in the trunk when the sun is out.

The Q2 connection means the T-Roc will ride on Volkswagen's modular MQB platform. Power will be provided by a turbocharged, 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to produce 170 horsepower and a generous 200 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic transmission will come standard, and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive system will be offered at an extra cost.

AutoEvolution has learned the T-Roc will go on sale in Europe before the year draws to a close. U.S. sales are scheduled to start early next year. The T-Roc -- a name that likely won't be retained -- will slot under the second-generation Tiguan as Volkswagen's smallest crossover.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
2017 Volkswagen Passat
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2016 Volkswagen CC
2017 Volkswagen GTI
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

Volkswagen hasn't commented on what the future holds for the T-Roc concept. If the rumors are accurate, the crossover could make its debut during this year's Frankfurt Auto show.

RELATED CONTENT
VW planning to triple SUV models, sources claim
Details emerge on 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen working on two sub-Tiguan crossovers
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h