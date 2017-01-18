Production Volkswagen T-Roc coming next year?

Positioned below the Tiguan, the T-Roc will get removable roof panels.

The production version of Volkswagen's 2014 T-Roc concept (pictured) is right around the corner, according to a new report.

Sources familiar with Volkswagen's plans told AutoEvolution that the T-Roc will be Wolfsburg's version of the new Audi Q2. The concept shown in Geneva was a two-door, open-top model, but the production car will take the form of a four-door crossover with a fixed roof. However, it will likely be offered with removable roof panels that can be neatly stored in the trunk when the sun is out.

The Q2 connection means the T-Roc will ride on Volkswagen's modular MQB platform. Power will be provided by a turbocharged, 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to produce 170 horsepower and a generous 200 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic transmission will come standard, and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive system will be offered at an extra cost.

AutoEvolution has learned the T-Roc will go on sale in Europe before the year draws to a close. U.S. sales are scheduled to start early next year. The T-Roc -- a name that likely won't be retained -- will slot under the second-generation Tiguan as Volkswagen's smallest crossover.

Volkswagen hasn't commented on what the future holds for the T-Roc concept. If the rumors are accurate, the crossover could make its debut during this year's Frankfurt Auto show.