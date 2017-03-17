'Projectile' pretensioners prompt Audi A5 Cabrio recall

A botched crimp can allow a component to launch into the cabin, potentially striking occupants.

Audi has launched a recall campaign for the 2017 A5 Cabriolet, citing an issue with the seatbelt pretensioners.Some of the A5's Autoliv-supplied pretensioners were manufactured with botched crimps holding a micro gas generator. If the vehicle is involved in an accident that causes the tensioner to activate, the gas generator can potentially detach from the sub-assembly."If this happens, the micro-gas generator could enter the passenger compartment, possibly striking and injuring vehicle occupants," Audi warns, though the seatbelts will perform as designed in such scenarios.The company uses the same Autolive pretensioner in several other models. Tests showed that only the A5 convertible was designed in a way that could allow the 'projectile' component to enter the cabin.Audi expects to begin notifying customers in May.