Qualcomm tests on-the-fly wireless charging for EVs

The system is capable of transferring 20 kilowatts to an EV cruising overhead at highway speed.

Qualcomm has demonstrated dynamic electric vehicle charging (DEVC), a technology that can wirelessly charge an EV as it drives down the road.The company's 'Halo' DEVC system is capable of providing up to 20 kilowatts of power at highway speeds. It can charge multiple vehicles on the same track in both directions and in reverse.The system uses the same type of inductive charging method employed by stationary wireless chargers. Qualcomm is currently testing on a 100-meter track at Satory Versailles as development progresses."These tests will evaluate the operation, safety and efficiency of energy transfer to the vehicles for a wide range of practical scenarios including vehicle identification and authorization on entering track, power level agreement between track and vehicle, speed and alignment of vehicle along track," the company says.The program is one of several trials for inductive charging infrastructure on roadways. The looming question is cost, which will likely be too high for widespread rollout in the near term.