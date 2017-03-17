Limited-edition R8 Coupe inaugurates Audi Sport brand

Replacing Quattro GmbH, Audi Sport will be responsible for S and RS packages.

Audi has unveiled a limited-edition R8 Coupe, inaugurating the company's new Audi Sport branding.

Formerly known as Quattro GmbH, the Audi Sport division will continue to develop the company's S- and RS-badged models. It will add responsibility for corporate motorsports, customer racing, performance parts and other initiatives. The rebranding and expanded responsibilities appear to represent Audi's evolving strategy to rival BMW's M and Mercedes' AMG operations.

The R8 Coupe's silver, red and black exterior matches the official colors that define Audi Sport. Other body colors will be available, but all will feature the Brilliant Red side blades and unique 20-inch 10-spoke dark wheels. Trapezoidal tailpipe trims in gloss black extend the theme.

The limited-edition R8 extends the same colors throughout the cabin, with door trims and sport seats in Nappa leather. A badge indicates the particular vehicle's position in the 200-unit production run.

No less than eight new Audi Sport models are slated to arrive on the market within the next 24 months. Aside from the R8 Coupe and Spyder, upcoming models include the RS 7, TT RS, RS 3 and RS 5 Coupe.