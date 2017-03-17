Most Discussed

Other 1500 Stories

Other Ram Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Ram to introduce 575-hp Raptor-punching truck?

  • March 31, 2017, 5:37 am
  • Mar 31, 2017, 5:37 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Rumors claim Ram is preparing the most powerful factory-built half-ton pickup on the market.

Ram's Ford Raptor-fighting truck is taking shape. Previewed last year by the close-to-production Rebel TRX concept (pictured), the model is expected to make its official debut before the end of the year.

  • Ram 1500

  • MSRP

    $22,640

    MPG

    17/25

    city / hwy

Get More Car Info


The yet-unnamed pickup will launch with a de-tuned version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine found under the hood of the Dodge Charger and Challenger. It won't make 707 horsepower because the Ram's four-wheel drive system can't handle that much grunt. A figure close to the TRX concept's 575-horse rating is likely.

The high-performance engine will be complemented by an array of suspension modifications, according to Car & Driver. They'll provide the truck with additional ground clearance and more wheel travel. Like the F-150 Raptor, the Ram will be billed as more of a high-speed desert cruiser than a rock crawler capable of taming the Rubicon Trail.

The Rebel TRX's body kit will make the transition from concept to production with only minor changes. The add-ons will include thick skid plates on both ends, fender flares, and protective cladding over the rocker panels and the wheel arches. Model-specific decals and paint colors will help it stand out from other members of the Ram lineup.

If the rumors are accurate, the F-150 Raptor's first true rival will make its public debut at a major auto show in the coming months. When it lands, it will earn the honor of being the most powerful factory-developed half-ton pickup on the market.

Now

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to debut in New York

Jeep has confirmed its long-awaited Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will debut next month at the New York Auto Show. The high-performance model will use a de-tuned version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine to take on the Germans.    http://bit.ly/2nmiw5w

 7m

Volkswagen offers Akrapovic exhaust for Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R will soon be available straight from the factory with a titanium exhaust manufactured by Akrapovic. The option will be available for the 2018 model year, but pricing hasn't been announced yet.    

 1h

Hyundai to launch hydrogen-powered crossover next year

Hyundai is putting the final touches on a hydrogen-powered crossover with over 500 miles of range. The yet-unnamed model will be inspired by the FE concept shown a few weeks ago in Geneva, and it will debut in time for the 2018 Seoul Winter Olympics.    https://bloom.bg/2nlSGhN

 2h

Enthusiast selling five acres and 340 cars in Canada

A Canadian enthusiast is selling five acres of land with a renovated house, a huge shop, and over 340 classic cars. Located in British Colombia, the property is valued at 1.5 million Canadian dollars.    http://bit.ly/2nlxzMQ

 3h

Hydrogen-powered BMW coming in 2021

BMW will launch a low-volume hydrogen-powered car in 2021, one of the company's top officials has confirmed. It will be a larger model developed for zero-emissions, long-distance driving without range anxiety.   http://bit.ly/2mUTAqm

 4h

Mercedes celebrates A-Class' 20th

Mercedes is celebrating the A-Class' 20th birthday. The funky-shaped, front-wheel drive compact was introduced in Europe in 1997, but it has never been sold in the United States.    

 5h

Jeep previews seven concepts for Easter Safari

Jeep has introduced seven new concept for the annual Easter Safari. The highlights include a Wrangler-based hot rod, and a resto-modded first-generation Grand Cherokee.    http://bit.ly/2mUKgCC

 6h

Mitsubishi could sell Renault-badged sedans in Asia

Mitsubishi could help partner Renault sell more cars in Asia by adding some of the French brand's sedans and hatchbacks to its lineup. The tie-up is under consideration, but a final decision hasn't been made yet.    http://bit.ly/2mSa56n

 22h

George Barris' personal Ferrari 308 for sale

A Ferrari 308 GTS owned and customized by George Barris is for sale in Missouri. It features a specific body kit, BBS alloy wheels, and a custom digital instrument cluster, among other modifications. Importantly, it's only logged 8,000 miles and it's in perfect mechanical condition. It can be yours for the princely sum of $200,000.   http://bit.ly/2niRyvn

 23h

2018 BMW X3 M40i going on sale in October

The hotter version of the next-generation BMW X3 will go on sale across the United States in October, according to BMW Blog. Named M40i, it will use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine rated at close to 400 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2mRSkEk

 1d