Ram to introduce 575-hp Raptor-punching truck?

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to debut in New York
Jeep has confirmed its long-awaited Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will debut next month at the New York Auto Show. The high-performance model will use a de-tuned version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine to take on the Germans. http://bit.ly/2nmiw5w
Hyundai to launch hydrogen-powered crossover next year
Hyundai is putting the final touches on a hydrogen-powered crossover with over 500 miles of range. The yet-unnamed model will be inspired by the FE concept shown a few weeks ago in Geneva, and it will debut in time for the 2018 Seoul Winter Olympics. https://bloom.bg/2nlSGhN
Enthusiast selling five acres and 340 cars in Canada
A Canadian enthusiast is selling five acres of land with a renovated house, a huge shop, and over 340 classic cars. Located in British Colombia, the property is valued at 1.5 million Canadian dollars. http://bit.ly/2nlxzMQ
Hydrogen-powered BMW coming in 2021
BMW will launch a low-volume hydrogen-powered car in 2021, one of the company's top officials has confirmed. It will be a larger model developed for zero-emissions, long-distance driving without range anxiety. http://bit.ly/2mUTAqm
Jeep previews seven concepts for Easter Safari
Jeep has introduced seven new concept for the annual Easter Safari. The highlights include a Wrangler-based hot rod, and a resto-modded first-generation Grand Cherokee. http://bit.ly/2mUKgCC
Mitsubishi could sell Renault-badged sedans in Asia
Mitsubishi could help partner Renault sell more cars in Asia by adding some of the French brand's sedans and hatchbacks to its lineup. The tie-up is under consideration, but a final decision hasn't been made yet. http://bit.ly/2mSa56n
George Barris' personal Ferrari 308 for sale
A Ferrari 308 GTS owned and customized by George Barris is for sale in Missouri. It features a specific body kit, BBS alloy wheels, and a custom digital instrument cluster, among other modifications. Importantly, it's only logged 8,000 miles and it's in perfect mechanical condition. It can be yours for the princely sum of $200,000. http://bit.ly/2niRyvn
2018 BMW X3 M40i going on sale in October
The hotter version of the next-generation BMW X3 will go on sale across the United States in October, according to BMW Blog. Named M40i, it will use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine rated at close to 400 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2mRSkEk