Most Discussed

Other Q5 Stories

Other Audi Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Redesigned Audi Q5 gains 3 mpg thanks to 'ultra' Quattro tech

  • Updated March 29, 2017, 12:22 pm
  •         by Justin King

Audi claims its new Q5 is the most fuel efficient luxury crossover in the segment.

The 2018 Audi Q5 has received official EPA-estimated mpg ratings, confirming a significant improvement over the first-generation model.

  • Audi Q5

  • MSRP

    $40,900

    MPG

    20/27

    city / hwy

Get More Car Info


The crossover has achieved a 25 mpg combined rating, up 3 mpg from its predecessor. Its city rating has jumped from 20 to 23 mpg, while highway remains unchanged at 27 mpg.

"No other luxury SUV in its competitive segment offers higher EPA-estimated city or combined mileage," Audi claims.

The company suggests the fuel efficiency improvement can be traced to the Q5's new Quattro 'ultra' technology. The revamped all-wheel-drive system pairs an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch and a decoupling rear axle differential, reducing driveline friction losses when rear wheel power is not needed.

For drivers that spend fewer miles in the city, the Q5's highway rating is exceeded by the BMW X3 xDrive28i, Lexus NX 200t AWD, Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic and the Volvo XC60 AWD.

Now

Skoda Vision E concept to debut in Shanghai

Skoda will introduce a new concept named Vision E during the Shanghai Auto Show. The model takes the form of a BMW X6-like crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. Skoda hints the concept is an accurate preview of a production model.    

 3h

Meet the 1,000-hp Toyota Corolla iM designed to drift

The Rockstar Energy drift team has turned Toyota's homely Corolla iM into a 1,000-horsepower drifting machine. Nearly every component inside and out has been upgraded by Papadakis Racing; notably, the iM is rear-wheel drive. It will participate in Formula Drift events around the nation.    http://bit.ly/2ng6bzq

 4h

Mugen to tackle Isle of Man TT with electric motorcycle

Mugen will return to the Isle of Man TT with an electric motorcycle named Shinden Roku. Developed for the TT Zero category, the one-off bike features a carbon fiber frame and a 160-horsepower motor.    

 5h

Face-lifted Mercedes S-Class spied

Amateur spy shots have revealed the face-lifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Expected to debut as a 2018 model, the S gets minor visual updates such as a tweaked grille and new-look headlights. It will also receive more driving aids, and a brand-new straight-six engine.    http://bit.ly/2o695eG

 6h

Mugen unveils electric dirt bike

Honda tuner Mugen has unveiled an electric dirt bike named E.Rex. It's based on the CR250, but the single-cylinder engine has been replaced by a motor and a battery. It's just a concept, though Mugen is working closely with Honda to electrify the world of two-wheelers.    

 7h

Mercedes-Benz expects record sales in 2017

Mercedes-Benz is expecting another record year in 2017. "The positive sales trend continued in March," the company explained in a statement. The company's vans division is also on track to set a new record.   

 8h

Lexus previews updated NX

Lexus has published a teaser image to preview the updated NX. The crossover will make its debut next month at the Shanghai Auto Show.   

 9h

Tesla Model Y details could come as soon as next week

Following a long twitter discussion last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk followed up with Ars Technica, dropping a hint that details of the new Model Y could be revealed as early as next week.   http://bit.ly/2mNKRWP

 21h

Tencent takes 5% stake in Tesla

Chinese tech firm Tencent has purchased a five percent stake in Tesla, Inc., for $1.78 billion. Tencent has been investing in electric vehicle and autonomous technology firms, including at least two Chinese startups, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2mMvSfC

 1d

Accident won't derail Volvo/Uber partnership

Uber's self-driving car program has faced significant setbacks in the past few weeks. Notably, the program was banned in California after Uber failed to get a permit, its XC90-based prototypes were widely accused of running lights and cutting off cyclists, and one of them was involved in an accident. However, Volvo remains committed to the partnership, and it will continue to support Uber.   http://bit.ly/2nbZrCL

 1d