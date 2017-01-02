Redesigned Ford Expedition loses weight, gains power

The SUV is wider and longer, with a sliding second-row seat that provides easier access to the roomier third row.

Ford has revealed the redesigned 2018 Expedition at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The all-new Expedition is the latest model -- and largest -- to get Ford's aluminum treatment. The lightweight shell and strategic use of high-strength steel save up to 300 pounds, despite a wider and longer overall footprint and a stretched wheelbase.

Designers have modernized the Expedition's styling to better mesh with Ford's newest crossovers and the latest F-150. Up front, a flatter hood covers a new grille and larger headlights.

The interior has been extensively reworked, while drivers can take advantage of Ford's full range of safety and assistance technologies. Available systems include a lane-keeping aid, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, automatic emergency braking, Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless charging.

Ford claims the SUV is the first full-size model to feature a sliding second-row seat to better access the third row, which gains more legroom and reclining seatbacks. When both rear rows are folded flat, the cargo room is spacious enough to fit 4x8 sheets of plywood.

The company chose its second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine to power the new Expedition, with standard start-stop tech and a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Full specs remain unclear, though it will likely not venture far from the F-150's 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

More details will likely be confirmed later this week at the Chicago auto show.