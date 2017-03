Redesigned Honda CR-V earns Top Safety Pick Plus award

The Touring trim is the only package available with 'acceptable' headlights, while the basic CR-V's halogen lights are rated 'marginal.'

Honda's 2017 CR-V has earned a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.The redesigned crossover received 'good' marks in all crashworthiness categories. In the challenging small-overlap impact, intrusion reached 13 cm in the toepan and dummy measurements indicated a low risk of injury in similar real-world crash scenarios.An optional emergency braking system fully halted the vehicle in the 12 mph and 25 mph track tests, earning a 'superior' rating.The IIHS added headlight ratings to its list of TSP+ criteria for the first time this year. The CR-V's Touring trim is equipped with LED headlights that earn an 'acceptable' rating, while the halogen lights used in lower packages earned a 'marginal' rating.Other small SUVs to receive TSP+ ratings include the Mazda CX-3, Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Rav4, Nissan Rogue and Subaru Forester.