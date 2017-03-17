Redesigned Honda CR-V earns Top Safety Pick Plus award

Most Discussed
Say goodbye to the Aston Martin Rapide
Aston Martin's four-door "coupe" is on the chopping block. CEO Dr. Andy Palmer told Motoring that the demise of the V12-powered luxury cruiser will make way for a new electrified offering, with the new DBX and Lagonda picking up the slack on the gasoline-powered front. http://bit.ly/2o0ulPh
Pink Floyd drummer crashes McLaren F1
Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has crashed his McLaren F1 GTR at the 75th Goodwood Members' Meeting. The 73-year old emerged from the crash without any serious injuries, but the F1 GTR will need extensive repairs. http://bit.ly/2nZg5Gr
Jaguar building F-Type GT4?
Jaguar is designing a race car in-house for the first time over 50 years, according to a recent report. A wealthy customer has commissioned the development of a GT4-spec F-Type that will hit the track in the not-too-distant future. http://bit.ly/2nZ2mzt
Piech to sell stake in Porsche SE?
Ferdinand Piech will sell his 14.7 percent stake in Porsche SE, according to a new report. The stake is valued at $1.2 billion. http://bit.ly/2nZe519
New TVR shown to buyers
TVR's long-awaited new sports car is almost ready for production, and it was secretly shown to a group of hand-picked customers. It's expected to make its official debut in September, but as of writing it doesn't sound like a U.S.-spec variant is in the works. http://bit.ly/2nvu5es
BBC planning new season of Top Gear America
Eight new episodes of Top Gear America will air before the end of the year. The rebooted show will feature actor William Fichtner, drag racer Antron Brown, and British auto journalist Tom Ford. http://bbc.in/2nvnYa5
Jaguar Land Rover applies for nearly 30 trademarks
Jaguar Land Rover recently filed 29 trademark applications for what appear to be model names and variants of them (along with what could possibly be some brand lifestyle products), reports AutoGuide. The names hint at what are likely upcoming electrified vehicles (denoted by "i" names) and a couple of new potential sports car models (P-Type, T-Type). Some others, such as "Westminster," could potentially denote special-edition models or unique trim packages. http://bit.ly/2nXdGMy
UK government pledges sizable hydrogen investment
The UK government has pledged a £23-million investment in hydrogen fueling infrastructure. According to Autocar, the funding will encourage both the construction of new facilities and partnerships with existing hydrogen-fuel projects. http://bit.ly/2nXhKwp
2017 Honda Clarity FCV: Our Take
"If fuel cells are the distant future of motor vehicle propulsion, the Clarity (like the Toyota Mirai) is a big step in that direction. That it also passes for reasonable transportation is a huge bonus." http://bit.ly/2nVT33n