Renault accused of cheating on diesel emissions

  • Updated January 14, 2017, 8:15 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Renault denies the government's accusations.

The French government has accused Renault of building diesel-powered cars that don't comply with emissions regulations. Officials launched an investigation into the brand yesterday.


Details about the allegations are still few and far between. The government simply stated that many new and late-model Renault cars are a public health hazard because they emit more nitrogen oxide (NOx) than they are legally allowed to in France, and in the European Union.

A list of affected models hasn't been published yet, but the probe is believed to focus on the dCi turbodiesel engine that powers numerous members of the company's lineup. Variations of the four-cylinder are also found in millions of Dacia-, Nissan-, and even Mercedes-Benz-badged cars in Europe. It goes without saying that none of the affected cars are registered in the United States.

Renault flatly denied the accusations. The company stresses all of its cars have always complied with emissions regulations, and it emphasizes that it has never built an engine with an emissions defeat device.

Executives from the Paris-based automaker are cooperating with government officials. Renault will face fines if it is found guilty of building non-compliant cars.

The news comes just a few days after the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) accused Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) of selling a 3.0-liter V6 engine that emits too much NOx. Like Renault, FCA denied any wrongdoing.

Note: 2016 Renault Scenic pictured. Photo by Ronan Glon.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h