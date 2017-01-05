Renault demonstrates dynamic vehicle charging

  • May 19, 2017, 2:31 pm
  • May 19, 2017, 2:31 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Plugging in an electric vehicle could become a thing of the past.

French automaker Renault is hoping to one day eliminate the range anxiety associated with electric vehicles by helping to develop an "electric" road that can charge a vehicle as it drives along it.
Renault on Thursday successfully demonstrated its dynamic wireless electric vehicle charging (DEVC) concept on a 100 meter test track just outside of Paris. Developed with Qualcomm Technologies and Vedecom, the systems consists of a charging pad laid out on the road and a specially fitted charging system installed on the underside of a Renault Kangoo Z.E.

The concept for the project is essentially the same as a wireless charging pad you might use to recharge your smartphone. As the vehicle drives along, energy is transferred from the road below to the vehicle's battery pack. Renault says the system can currently deliver up to 20 kilowatts of electricity at vehicle speeds in excess of 100kph.

Although far from ready for a widespread rollout, Renault's DEVC system could be one potential way to increase the viability of electric vehicles. The DEVC system could eventually be implemented on certain stretches of roads, allowing for electric vehicles to travel longer without having to pull over for a charge.

The DEVC project is part of a larger program known as FABRIC, which stands for FeAsiBility analysis and development of on-Road chargIng solutions for future electriC vehicles.

"Contributing to this exciting project has enabled us to test and further research dynamic charging on our Kangoo Z.E. vehicles," said Eric Feunteun, Electric Vehicle Program Director, Groupe Renault. "Our research engineers have worked very closely with the Qualcomm Technologies and Vedecom teams to complete the DEVC system integration demonstration as part of FABRIC. We see dynamic charging as a great vision to further enhance the ease of use of EVs, and the accessibility of EVs for all."

The 9 million euro FABRIC program is scheduled to run through December of this year.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Tom Brady inks Aston Martin endorsement deal

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be cruising around in a spankin'-new Aston Martin DB11. The five-time Super Bowl champ has a new endorsement deal with the British automaker, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports   http://bit.ly/2rzaR7h

 3h

Jerry Seinfeld-owned Lotus Exige for sale

A 2009 Lotus Exige purchased new by Jerry Seinfeld will cross the auction block on May 27. Painted bright green, the 260-horsepower coupe has just 3,988 miles on the clock. Celebrity ownership is expected to boost bidding up to about $70,000.   

 4h

Skoda Karoq crossover breaks cover

Volkswagen's Czech Republic-based Skoda division has introduced the Karoq crossover. The Tiguan-sized and -based soft-roader borrows styling cues from the bigger Kodiaq. It will go on sale across Europe and elsewhere in the coming months, but Skoda has decided not to break into the U.S. market.   

 5h

Renault testing on-the-go charging

Paris-based Renault is experimenting with wireless on-the-go charging, a technology that promises to end range anxiety once and for all. Still at the prototype stage, the system provides a 20-kilowatt charge at speeds of about 60 mph.   

 6h

Customs seize illegal 1996 Nissan Skyline

United States customs have seized a 1996 Nissan Skyline that they say was illegally imported. The business that had it shipped over is also being accused of undervaluing the car at just $810 to avoid duties. The Skyline will most likely be crushed.   http://bit.ly/2qYRfMN

 7h

SEAT restores 1965 600 D

SEAT has fully restored a 1965 600 D that sat for 25 years. It was given a custom upholstery to celebrate the nameplate's 60th anniversary. Essentially a Fiat built under license, the 600 is the car single-handedly put Spain on wheels.   

 8h

Audi returning to South Korea

The South Korean government has lifted the ban on Audi vehicles. It issued a stop-sale order for most cars manufactured by the Volkswagen Group in the wake of the emissions scandal. Bentley resumed sales last month, and Volkswagen is working on returning to the South Korean market by the end of the month.   http://bit.ly/2rxTVxC

 9h

Fiat previews Argo hatchback

Fiat has published the first official images of a brand-new hatchback named Argo. The Argo will first go on sale in Brazil, where it's built, and in other Latin American nations. Rumors claim it will replace the 12-year old Punto in Europe and in a host of other markets before the end of the year, but nothing is official yet.   

 10h

1939 Lincoln Zephyr hot rod for sale

A 1939 Lincoln Zephyr hot rod will cross the auction block next month. Named Scrape, the Zephyr is one of the best-known builds in the industry. It has starred on the cover of several magazines, and Hot Wheels even made a replica of it. It's expected to sell for $300,000 to $400,000.   

 11h

Musk: Tesla is overvalued

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk claims his company is overvalued. "I do believe this market cap is higher than we have any right to deserve," he told British paper The Guardian. As of writing, the company is worth about $50 billion.   

 12h