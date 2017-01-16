Renault introduces electric Master van

  • Updated January 16, 2017, 3:28 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Paris-based automaker has also updated the Kangoo Z.E. with more range.

Renault has traveled to the Brussels Auto Show to introduce two electric commercial vans. The first is a brand-new model named Master Z.E., and the second is an updated version of the existing Kangoo Z.E.


The Master Z.E. stands out as the only full-size electric van on the European market. It's equipped with a 33-kilowatt-hour battery pack mounted under the cabin, where the fuel tank is usually found, and a 57-kilowatt motor installed in the engine bay.

The Master -- which is the same size as the Ford Transit and the Ram ProMaster -- has a range of 124 miles, according to Renault. However, the real-world figure users can hope to achieve is likely much lower, because the European testing cycle for electric and plug-in hybrid cars is remarkably optimistic.

Even 124 miles wouldn't be a jaw-dropping figure, but Renault explains the van was developed specifically for small business and local governments who almost always drive short distances in big cities.

The smaller, Transit Connect-sized Kangoo Z.E. receives the same 33-kWh battery pack as the Master, a new motor, and a faster on-board charger. It's capable of driving for 168 miles on a charge, though buyers will again likely need to plug in well before that.

The Renault Master Z.E. is scheduled to go on sale by the end of the year. Buyers will be able to choose between three wheelbases and two roof heights. The updated Kangoo Z.E. will arrive in showrooms this summer.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h