Renault-Nissan replacing powertrain head to hasten integration, report claims

  • Updated December 6, 2016, 1:57 pm
  •         by Justin King

Powertrain chief Alain Raposo will reportedly be demoted to an advisory role as the company finds his replacement.

Renault-Nissan is reportedly preparing to replace its powertrain engineering head.


Powertrain chief Alain Raposo was responsible for leading the integration of engines and gearboxes from both companies as the alliance attempts to streamline its modular platform technologies, however the efforts may not be proceeding fast enough to satisfy top executives.

A source has told Reuters the companies have finalized a decision to replace Raposo, demoting him to an advisory role until a successor can be found. Whoever takes the job will presumably be pressured to hasten the integration process.

"It's a permanent punch-up - after 17 years we are still unable to think like a single company," an unnamed manager told Reuters.

Another manager claimed the engineering team is 'behind on several projects,' with several engine development schedules 'all over the place.' Tightening emissions regulations have been named as a primary factor affecting progress. Some managers allegedly suggested Raposo will be taking the fall for decisions that were beyond his control, reflecting a potentially deeper problem spanning from top management to squabbles among engineers from both brands.

Some industry executives have promoted consolidation as necessary to save billions of dollars in development costs. Renault-Nissan was hoping to achieve $4.8 billion USD in savings this year, however the latest report appears to highlight the technical and political challenges in developing common technologies that are shared between all parties in an alliance or merger.

  

