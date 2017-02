Renault-Nissan to share EV platform for next Leaf, Zoe

The Leaf is due for a mid-cycle update in 2018, suggesting the next-gen model will be several more years out.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance has confirmed plans to develop a common platform for the next-generation Leaf and Zoe EVs.The partners last week replaced a top executive responsible for powertrain development . Reports suggest his predecessor was ousted because top leadership was unsatisfied with delays in moving toward shared technology between both brands.The Leaf and Zoe are now on the list of vehicles that will converge to shared architecture in the coming years. Both will utilize the same platform and electric motors, but with unique exterior styling, according to an Automotive News report citing comments from Renault-Nissan BV senior vice president Arnaud Deboeuf.The executive declined to clarify if the transition will require the Zoe to grow in size to a compact car, or if the Leaf will be shrunk to fit the Zoe's current subcompact footprint.Nissan will miss its 2016 target for EV sales, but the company still believes electric powertrains are set for significant growth. Renault is also placing a big bet on the technology, recently updating the Zoe with a larger battery and confirming plans to launch an even cheaper EV.The companies have not specified a time-frame for introducing the next-generation Leaf and Zoe. Nissan's current EV is due for a mid-cycle refresh in 2018, suggesting a redesigned model is unlikely to arrive until 2020 or later.