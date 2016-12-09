Renault opens Alpine A120 order books

The first Alpine in 20 years hasn't been revealed yet.

Paris-based Renault has started taking orders for the first Alpine-badged sports car in over 20 years.


The model hasn't been officially revealed yet; in fact, Renault hasn't even released its name, though sources close to the company suggest it will be dubbed A120. Still, the French automaker is accepting reservations from enthusiasts who want to get their hands on one of the first cars to roll off the assembly line.

The first 1,955 cars will be part of a special series named Premiere Edition. Right now, buyers are simply asked to pick whether they want their car painted blue, black, or white, but additional configuration options will be added to a purpose-designed application named Alpine as production nears.

Teaser images suggest the A120 is inspired by the stunning, retro-styled Vision concept that debuted last February. Its silhouette pays homage to the A110 coupe that dominated international rally events during the 1960s.

Technical specifications are still being kept under wraps. However, British magazine Autocar believes the A120 will use a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine closely related to the 1.6-liter turbo four found under the hood of the Clio R.S. The mid-mounted unit will make 250 horsepower in its most basic state of tune, and 300 horses in its more powerful variant. Alpine has confirmed the coupe will hit 62 mph from a stop in 4.5 seconds. On paper, it will be capable of keeping up with the Porsche 718 Cayman, one of its closest rivals.

Those who want to be among the first to take delivery of a new Alpine in the 21st century need to make a €2,000 (roughly $2,100) deposit. The car's base price will lie between €55,000 and €60,000 (about $58,000 and $64,000) once taxes are factored in. Deliveries are scheduled to start late next year.

The Alpine A120 -- assuming the name is retained for production -- will make its debut in the coming months. While nothing is official yet, we wouldn't be surprised to see it in the metal for the first time during next year's edition of the Monte-Carlo Rally.



  

