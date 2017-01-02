Renault previews Alpine A110 coupe

  • Updated February 28, 2017, 5:23 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The A110 is aimed squarely at the Porsche Cayman.

Paris-based Renault has released the first official images of the brand-new Alpine A110. The long-awaited coupe stands out as the first Alpine-badged sports car in over 20 years.


As expected, the A110 is inspired by the stunning, retro-styled Vision concept that debuted a year ago. Its silhouette pays homage to the original A110 that dominated international rally events during the 1960s. The design isn't full-on retro like the Volkswagen Beetle's, but the A110 nonetheless boasts elongated headlights, a creased hood, round fog lights and a wrap-around rear window.

Technical specifications are still being kept under wraps. However, an earlier report claims power is provided by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that's closely related to the 1.6-liter turbo four found under the hood of the Clio R.S. The mid-mounted unit allegedly makes 250 horsepower in its most basic state of tune, and 300 horses in its more powerful variant.

Alpine has confirmed the coupe will hit 62 mph from a stop in 4.5 seconds. On paper, it can comfortably keep up with the Porsche 718 Cayman, one of its closest rivals.

More pictures -- and full details -- will trickle out over the coming days. Leftlane will be in Geneva starting on March 7th to bring you live images of the Alpine A110 as soon as it breaks cover.
RELATED CONTENT
Renault-Alpine to show new concept next month
Renault-owned Alpine introduces Vision concept

Now

Ferrari dealers accused of rolling back odometers

A lawsuit filed in a Florida court accuses Ferrari dealerships of using a purpose-designed device to roll back odometers to zero. Allegedly known as the Deis Tester, the device is built by Ferrari and sold to dealers all around the world. It has been available since 2010.    http://bit.ly/2m7cfxO

 1h

Porsche Cayman-fighting Alpine A110 debuts

Renault's Alpine division has published the first official images of the new A110. Technical specifications will be announced next week during the Geneva Auto Show.    

 2h

Electric Corvette hits 209 mph

An electric sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette built by a Maryland-based firm has hit a top speed of 209 mph. It also covered a standing mile at 190.4 mph, according to Motor Authority.    http://bit.ly/2m6vyay

 3h

Mitsubishi unveils Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi has introduced the Eclipse Cross ahead of its debut at the Geneva Auto Show. In the U.S., the model will come with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a CVT. Deliveries will kick off later this year.    

 4h

Electric Honda Clarity to offer 80-mile range?

The electric version of the Honda Clarity won't make a splash when it arrives. A recent report finds it will offer just 80 miles of range, a figure that will make it one of the shortest-range EVs on the market.    http://bit.ly/2ljeycR

 4h

Electric Bentley SUV possible

Bentley could expand its lineup with an electric SUV, company officials have confirmed. Positioned below the Bentayga, the yet-unnamed EV would lure new buyers into showrooms. However, it would kill the production version of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept.    http://bit.ly/2mlJsWJ

 1d

Peugeot unveils Geneva-bound Instinct concept

Peugeot has introduced a new concept named Instinct. It's a fully connected shooting brake equipped with Samsung's Artik IoT platform, self-driving tech, and a 300-horsepower PHEV drivetrain.   http://bit.ly/2mlHTZ5

 1d

Tesla releases 2016 financial report

Tesla reported $7 billion in revenues and a $746.3 million loss last year. The company sold 76,230 cars in 2016, meaning it missed its sales target by a little under 4,000 units.   http://bit.ly/2mlAskH

 1d

First Model 3s going to Tesla, SpaceX employees

The first series-produced Model 3s will be given to reservation holders who work for Tesla or SpaceX. "It's good to have a feedback loop before customers experience them," explained company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk.   http://bit.ly/2mlxwo8

 1d

Tupac's old 7 Series listed at $1.5 million

The BMW 750iL that rapper Tupac was shot and killed in could be yours for the jaw-dropping sum of $1.5 million. The 21-year old Bimmer has been fully restored, but some of the bullet impacts were preserved.    http://bit.ly/2mlhj2a

 1d