Renault previews Alpine A110 coupe

The A110 is aimed squarely at the Porsche Cayman.

Paris-based Renault has released the first official images of the brand-new Alpine A110. The long-awaited coupe stands out as the first Alpine-badged sports car in over 20 years.As expected, the A110 is inspired by the stunning, retro-styled Vision concept that debuted a year ago. Its silhouette pays homage to the original A110 that dominated international rally events during the 1960s. The design isn't full-on retro like the Volkswagen Beetle's, but the A110 nonetheless boasts elongated headlights, a creased hood, round fog lights and a wrap-around rear window.Technical specifications are still being kept under wraps. However, an earlier report claims power is provided by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that's closely related to the 1.6-liter turbo four found under the hood of the Clio R.S. The mid-mounted unit allegedly makes 250 horsepower in its most basic state of tune, and 300 horses in its more powerful variant.Alpine has confirmed the coupe will hit 62 mph from a stop in 4.5 seconds. On paper, it can comfortably keep up with the Porsche 718 Cayman, one of its closest rivals.More pictures -- and full details -- will trickle out over the coming days. Leftlane will be in Geneva starting on March 7th to bring you live images of the Alpine A110 as soon as it breaks cover.