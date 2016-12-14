Report: Electric Microbus among VW's first wave of EVs

The van will reportedly ride on the same MEB platform that underpins the ID concept.

Volkswagen is reportedly considering an electric Microbus as one of the first models in its EV onslaught

A modernized version of the iconic van was included in a recent list of five EVs that are tentatively slated to arrive by the end of the decade, unnamed insiders recently told Autocar.

The report echoes previous statements suggesting a toned-down version of the Budd-e concept (pictured) is under consideration for the upcoming modular MEB platform, shared with the ID concept hatchback.

The company has already confirmed plans to launch a compact electric car based on the ID concept and 'parallel' to the Golf by 2020. Range for both the hatchback and a van would likely be around 300 miles according to the generous European test cycle, with a shorter EPA estimate closer to that of the Chevrolet Bolt.

A production van will likely take styling inspiration from the ID, which introduced futuristic design language that will be shared among the company's entire electric fleet.

VW Group hopes its EVs will surpass a million collective sales annually in less than a decade.