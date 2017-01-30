Ford CEO tells Trump mpg laws could kill 1M jobs

  • Updated January 30, 2017, 9:49 am
  •         by Justin King

Executives from Detroit's Big Three reportedly called for "one national standard" for fuel economy and flexibility to align the regulations with consumer demand.

Ford chief executive Mark Fields has reportedly issued a dire warning to President Trump as the automotive industry faces ever-tightening fuel-efficiency regulations.

The executive told Trump that mpg rules could kill up to one million jobs in the US alone, according to quotes published by Bloomberg.

Leaders from the Detroit Big Three reportedly agreed that Trump's administration should push for harmonized regulations that take into account changing consumer tastes. The comments presumably refer to the spike in demand for high-riding SUVs and crossovers that tend to be less fuel efficient than less-popular small cars.

Fields sparred with Trump during the presidential campaign over Ford's plans to expand production in Mexico. After Trump won the election, executives from major US automakers took a more hopeful, collaborative tone and were among the first group of industry stakeholders to meet with the new President and discuss policy issues.

RELATED CARS
2017 Ford Transit
2016 Ford F-Series Super Duty
2017 Ford Fiesta ST
2016 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Transit Connect
2017 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon
2016 Ford Focus Sedan
2016 Ford Focus ST
2016 Ford Focus Electric

The Environmental Protection Agency appeared to fast-track its decision-making process and finalize 2025's tighter emissions regulations before Trump entered the White House. Trump has not yet publicly announced any specific plan to revise the standards.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 15h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 16h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h