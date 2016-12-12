Report: Heavy-duty Ram pickups join Jeep Wagoneer on FCA's delay list

  • Updated December 12, 2016, 4:37 pm
  •         by Justin King

No reasoning has been given for the alleged delays, which affect two of FCA's most important brands.

The next-generation heavy-duty Ram pickup has reportedly joined the Jeep Wagoneer on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' growing list of delayed projects.


The new Ram pickups were expected to be redesigned and built upon a new platform in 2018, graduating from the current DS architecture before it celebrates its 10th birthday. Sources now tell Automotive News the company will simply refresh the current model, keeping the DS platform and leaving the sheet metal unchanged.

Other supplier sources have claimed the oft-leaked and officially confirmed Jeep Grand Wagoneer will also miss its expected 2018 arrival and its revised 2019 launch window.

No specific reasons have been given for the alleged delays, which seem ill-timed for both brands as trucks and SUVs continue to experience a sales boom. Sales are up by eight percent for Jeep and 11 percent for Ram in the first 11 months of the year, while poor-selling cars have caused Dodge and Chrysler deliveries to experience a backward slide in the same period.

The Wagoneer's stall from 2018 to 2019 was blamed on a decision to co-develop the luxury SUV alongside the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee. It is unclear if the latest interruption also affects the Grand Cherokee development project.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h