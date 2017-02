Report: Heavy-duty Ram pickups join Jeep Wagoneer on FCA's delay list

No reasoning has been given for the alleged delays, which affect two of FCA's most important brands.

The next-generation heavy-duty Ram pickup has reportedly joined the Jeep Wagoneer on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' growing list of delayed projects.The new Ram pickups were expected to be redesigned and built upon a new platform in 2018, graduating from the current DS architecture before it celebrates its 10th birthday. Sources now tell Automotive News the company will simply refresh the current model, keeping the DS platform and leaving the sheet metal unchanged.Other supplier sources have claimed the oft-leaked and officially confirmed Jeep Grand Wagoneer will also miss its expected 2018 arrival and its revised 2019 launch window.No specific reasons have been given for the alleged delays, which seem ill-timed for both brands as trucks and SUVs continue to experience a sales boom. Sales are up by eight percent for Jeep and 11 percent for Ram in the first 11 months of the year, while poor-selling cars have caused Dodge and Chrysler deliveries to experience a backward slide in the same period.The Wagoneer's stall from 2018 to 2019 was blamed on a decision to co-develop the luxury SUV alongside the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee. It is unclear if the latest interruption also affects the Grand Cherokee development project.