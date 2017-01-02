Report: Italian regulators allowed FCA to dodge emissions tests

The national transport ministry allegedly drafted a report with complete emissions testing data for diesel vehicles manufactured by BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Opel, but with missing data for FCA's Jeep Cherokee, Alfa Romeo Giulietta and Lancia Ypsilon, according to Reuters.
The missing information is said to be related to on-road measurements, a reversed version of the standard New European Driving Cycle lab test, and an 'Artemis' trial that adjusts lab procedures to better mimic real-world driving habits.
"The three skipped protocols are typically used to help unmask defeat devices by preventing them from detecting the test," Reuters says, adding that the FCA vehicles were allowed to be tested at Fiat's own labs as the rival cars were tested at an independent research lab.
The allegations will undoubtedly be viewed as evidence that European national testing authorities cannot be trusted to enforce emissions regulations for domestic automakers. A spokesperson for the transport ministry promises a "new definitive version" of the report, however, that will include missing data in the coming weeks.
Environmental groups are said to be pressuring European Parliment members to adopt regulations that would provide for more EU oversight of national testing programs. Each country currently retains exclusive responsibility for emissions testing and enforcement for cars built by its domestic automakers, raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest.
