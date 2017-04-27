Report: Tesla ousted automation pioneer over dispute with Musk

  • April 27, 2017, 3:43 pm
  • Apr 27, 2017, 3:43 pm
  •         by Justin King

After Tesla acquired Grohmann Engineering, company founder Klaus Grohmann allegedly disagreed with the decision to drop existing clients.

A dispute with Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly to blame for automation pioneer Klaus Grohmann's departure after the California-based automaker acquired his company.

Tesla bought Grohmann Engineering in November, giving the automaker deeper control over critical manufacturing technology that is expected to help quickly ramp up Model 3 production volume. Klaus Grohmann, the firm's founder, was expected to stay through the acquisition but he unexpectedly left within months.

Sources now tell Reuters that Grohmann directly sparred with Musk over the decision to terminate existing relationships -- including rival clients such as BMW and Daimler -- to refocus solely on Tesla's own projects.

"I definitely did not depart because I had lost interest in working," Grohmann obliquely confirmed to Reuters, declining to elaborate because of confidentiality agreements.

Tesla has downplayed the move, claiming that part of Grohmann's decision to work with Tesla "was to prepare for his retirement" and leave the company "in capable hands" for the future.

"Given the change in focus to Tesla projects, we mutually decided that it was the right time for the next generation of management to lead," the company added.

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S

Tesla previously suggested its factory technology will be the secret to its success, arguing that "the factory becomes more of a product than the product itself" at very high production volumes.

The company made a controversial decision to skip the traditional "soft tooling" pre-production development phase that automakers use to refine the assembly process before configuring finalized tooling. The company's bold strategy could be revolutionary, but only if the Model 3 can quickly reach production volumes of 5,000 units per week without requiring time-consuming manual labor after the vehicles have rolled off the assembly line. Or, worse yet, if defective vehicles are delivered to customers before quality issues have been addressed.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Honda sets global production record

For the fiscal year ending in March, the company has set all-time production records in North America, Asia and China.   

 3h

Pininfarina to become premium EV brand?

Pininfarina parent company Mahindra is considering turning the storied Italian coachbuilder into a premium electric car brand to rival Tesla. The first model could be a supercar inspired by the H2 Speed concept shown last year in Geneva. Insiders warn that a final decision hasn't been made yet.   http://bit.ly/2pkOBNy

 4h

Mercedes gets Google Home, Amazon Alexa compatibility

Mercedes-Benz has introduced Google Home and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Owners can now remotely start, lock, and locate their car, and send an address to the navigation system.   

 5h

NEVS teams up with Iconiq for future EV

NEVS -- the Chinese brand that purchased Saab's carcass -- has teamed up with a China-based startup named Iconiq to build electric cars. The two brands will form a joint-venture to manufacture cars in China, and in the former Saab factory in Sweden.   http://bit.ly/2pkE8Se

 6h

Volkswagen to sell Ducati?

Cash-strapped from the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen could sell Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati. Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha are all potential buyers, according to Autocar.   http://bit.ly/2p6v8BI

 7h

UK bans BMW M760i ad

The United Kingdom has banned BMW from running an ad for the M760i that emphasizes performance. The ad lists the sedan's 3.7-second zero-to-60 time, and highlights the twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine.   http://bit.ly/2p6AQn9

 8h

Range Rover getting Velar's infotainment system

The state-of-the-art infotainment system introduced recently on the Land Rover Range Rover Velar will soon make its way to the regular Range Rover, according to British media outlets. The tech infusion will be part of a broader update that will bring Land Rover's flagship up-to-date with its rivals.   http://bit.ly/2pkyZcR

 9h

Plug-in Volvo XC60 confirmed

Volvo's second-generation XC60 will receive a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the company has confirmed. The T8 drivetrain already offered on the 90-series cars will be the XC60's range-topping drivetrain, Autoblog has learned.   http://bit.ly/2p6b56C

 10h

Renault Zoe eSport concept specs released

The all-electric Renault Zoe eSport concept introduced last month at the Geneva Auto Show is quicker than a Formula E car. The prototype hits 62 mph from a stop in just 3.2 seconds.   

 11h

Gran Coupe outsells all other BMW 4 Series

The best-selling member of the BMW 4 Series family is the Gran Coupe, according to Motor1. The four-door model represents 54 percent of all 4 Series sold worldwide. The remaining 46 percent is split up between the coupe and the convertible variants.   http://bit.ly/2p6ncQV

 12h