Report: Tesla ousted automation pioneer over dispute with Musk

After Tesla acquired Grohmann Engineering, company founder Klaus Grohmann allegedly disagreed with the decision to drop existing clients.

A dispute with Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly to blame for automation pioneer Klaus Grohmann's departure after the California-based automaker acquired his company.

Tesla bought Grohmann Engineering in November, giving the automaker deeper control over critical manufacturing technology that is expected to help quickly ramp up Model 3 production volume. Klaus Grohmann, the firm's founder, was expected to stay through the acquisition but he unexpectedly left within months.

Sources now tell Reuters that Grohmann directly sparred with Musk over the decision to terminate existing relationships -- including rival clients such as BMW and Daimler -- to refocus solely on Tesla's own projects.

"I definitely did not depart because I had lost interest in working," Grohmann obliquely confirmed to Reuters, declining to elaborate because of confidentiality agreements.

Tesla has downplayed the move, claiming that part of Grohmann's decision to work with Tesla "was to prepare for his retirement" and leave the company "in capable hands" for the future.

"Given the change in focus to Tesla projects, we mutually decided that it was the right time for the next generation of management to lead," the company added.

RELATED CARS 2017 Tesla Model X 2016 Tesla Model S

Tesla previously suggested its factory technology will be the secret to its success, arguing that "the factory becomes more of a product than the product itself" at very high production volumes.

The company made a controversial decision to skip the traditional "soft tooling" pre-production development phase that automakers use to refine the assembly process before configuring finalized tooling. The company's bold strategy could be revolutionary, but only if the Model 3 can quickly reach production volumes of 5,000 units per week without requiring time-consuming manual labor after the vehicles have rolled off the assembly line. Or, worse yet, if defective vehicles are delivered to customers before quality issues have been addressed.