Report: Tesla to develop custom chips for autonomous system

  • Updated December 12, 2016, 9:28 am
  •         by Justin King

Samsung has been named as a likely manufacturer for the application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) components.

Tesla is reportedly developing its own custom chips to power autonomous driving systems.

The company earlier this year nixed its supply deal for Mobileye's EyeQ chips, which provide a computer vision platform that processes input from the vehicle's onboard cameras. Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested the move was necessary to build "full self-driving capability on one integrated platform."

A recent report from Korea's Electronic Times claims Tesla is already developing its own customized application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designs that will be used for future autonomous technology.

Tesla's split from Mobileye appeared to coincide with a deeper partnership with Nvidia. The chip maker's Drive PX 2 artificial intelligence platform is believed to serve as the core processing system for Tesla's current Autopilot system, processing data from eight cameras and multiple radar and ultrasonic sensors.

Nvidia has attempted to position itself as a more flexible partner than Mobileye, welcoming software customizations without demanding any control over the final product, however the latest report suggests Tesla is nonetheless attempting to build its own hardware platform.

Tesla is not expected to build its own chips, instead partnering with Samsung in a deal that is said to mirror the Korean chip foundry's relationship with Apple. A time-frame for production has not been mentioned, though Tesla is pushing to be the first automaker to offer fully autonomous operation in production cars.

