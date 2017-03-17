Report: Trump envoy focusing on small changes to NAFTA

Law firm seeks class action against Tesla for Autopilot delays

A law firm wants to bring a class action suit against Tesla on behalf of Model X customers who purchased their vehicles with the expectation that they would have access to features currently enabled in the older version of Tesla's Autopilot self-driving suite. The law firm of Hagens Berman points out that Tesla's promotional materials contained references to features which are still not available, electrek reports. http://bit.ly/2o5GmDi