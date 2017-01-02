Report: Uber's autonomous cars ran six red lights in California

  • Updated February 28, 2017, 11:13 am
  •         by Justin King

In the incident posted to YouTube, the car was driving autonomously when it illegally drove through the red light.

As Uber faces a potentially significant intellectual-property lawsuit filed by Google's Waymo, more details of the company's failed autonomous pilot program in California have surfaced.


The ride-hailing startup quickly pulled its prototypes out of California after one of the modified Volvo XC90 crossovers was caught on video driving through a red light. The incident coincided with a dispute with state regulators over permits required to test such vehicles.

Uber blamed "human error" for the red light violation, implying that a human was manually driving at the time, though LeftLane noted that the carefully worded statement left open the possibility that the Uber driver may have failed to intervene when the autonomous system failed to recognize the light.

"This is why we believe so much in making the roads safer by building self-driving Ubers," Uber spokeswoman Chelsea Kohler said last year.

The New York Times has uncovered documents claiming the autonomous system was active at the time. Mapping software deficiencies are said to be responsible for no less than six such incidents during the brief deployment in San Francisco.

"Our self-driving technology required human intervention," Kohler recently admitted to NYT. "The vehicle operator had time to intervene, but failed to take over before crossing the stop line and manually proceeded through the protected crosswalk."

The lawsuit is viewed as a significant setback for Uber as it attempts to bring an autonomous ride-hailing service to market. Waymo accused its former self-driving project lead, Anthony Levandowski, of stealing designs related to a proprietary LiDAR sensor system. Uber has vowed to fight the lawsuit.

Now

Ferrari might be rolling back odometers

A new lawsuit alleges Ferrari possesses an odometer rollback device. The device, known as "Deis Tester", is reportedly used to zero out odometers to increase used car values.   http://bit.ly/2m9sxGD

 1h

Ferrari dealers accused of rolling back odometers

A lawsuit filed in a Florida court accuses Ferrari dealerships of using a purpose-designed device to roll back odometers to zero. Allegedly known as the Deis Tester, the device is built by Ferrari and sold to dealers all around the world. It has been available since 2010.    http://bit.ly/2m7cfxO

 8h

Porsche Cayman-fighting Alpine A110 debuts

Renault's Alpine division has published the first official images of the new A110. Technical specifications will be announced next week during the Geneva Auto Show.    

 8h

Electric Corvette hits 209 mph

An electric sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette built by a Maryland-based firm has hit a top speed of 209 mph. It also covered a standing mile at 190.4 mph, according to Motor Authority.    http://bit.ly/2m6vyay

 9h

Mitsubishi unveils Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi has introduced the Eclipse Cross ahead of its debut at the Geneva Auto Show. In the U.S., the model will come with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a CVT. Deliveries will kick off later this year.    

 10h

Electric Honda Clarity to offer 80-mile range?

The electric version of the Honda Clarity won't make a splash when it arrives. A recent report finds it will offer just 80 miles of range, a figure that will make it one of the shortest-range EVs on the market.    http://bit.ly/2ljeycR

 11h

Electric Bentley SUV possible

Bentley could expand its lineup with an electric SUV, company officials have confirmed. Positioned below the Bentayga, the yet-unnamed EV would lure new buyers into showrooms. However, it would kill the production version of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept.    http://bit.ly/2mlJsWJ

 1d

Peugeot unveils Geneva-bound Instinct concept

Peugeot has introduced a new concept named Instinct. It's a fully connected shooting brake equipped with Samsung's Artik IoT platform, self-driving tech, and a 300-horsepower PHEV drivetrain.   http://bit.ly/2mlHTZ5

 1d

Tesla releases 2016 financial report

Tesla reported $7 billion in revenues and a $746.3 million loss last year. The company sold 76,230 cars in 2016, meaning it missed its sales target by a little under 4,000 units.   http://bit.ly/2mlAskH

 1d

First Model 3s going to Tesla, SpaceX employees

The first series-produced Model 3s will be given to reservation holders who work for Tesla or SpaceX. "It's good to have a feedback loop before customers experience them," explained company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk.   http://bit.ly/2mlxwo8

 1d