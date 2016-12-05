Report: VW executives lawyer up as US prosecutors gather evidence

Justice Department officials are said to have traveled to Germany to interview executives and managers.

American defense lawyers appear to be experiencing strong demand in Germany as Volkswagen Group executives and managers reportedly prepare to deal with US prosecutors.

The Department of Justice has dispatched officials to Germany for a series of interviews that could lead to criminal charges in the ongoing emissions-cheating investigation, sources have told Bloomberg.

VW already reached a $16 billion settlement to resolve civil charges, however the DoJ has not yet completed its criminal investigations. The agency is expected to pursue criminal enforcement actions against the company itself and individual workers or managers.

One former engineer earlier this year allegedly signed a plea deal related to charges of conspiracy and Clean Air Act violations. The agreement is said to have included an admission that his team created the illegal 'defeat device' after failing to find another solution that would meet customer expectations and comply with strict US emissions standards.

RELATED CARS 2017 Volkswagen Touareg 2017 Volkswagen Passat 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 2016 Volkswagen CC 2017 Volkswagen GTI 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

"Volkswagen continues to cooperate with the Department of Justice as we work to resolve remaining matters in the United States," a VW spokesperson said in a statement.

