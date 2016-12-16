Like the deal for 2.0-liter engines, the $200 million payout is expected to represent a relatively small slice of the final settlement. The company is said to be still negotiating the value of repairs, buybacks and other provisions, which could bring the total up into the billions of dollars.
Reports suggest VW's proposal aims to bring the 3.0-liter V6 back into compliance via hardware modifications and software updates. A buyback program is consequently expected to focus on just 20,000 older vehicles in the fleet.
Adding further complexity to the scandal's financial impacts, the company also faces separate criminal and civil fines as enforcement agencies continue to slowly pursue investigations.
