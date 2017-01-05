Researchers making crash test dummies older, fatter

Hackers disturb production at British Nissan factory

Renault and Nissan were both attacked by ransom hackers. The group encrypts stolen documents and asks for about $300 to de-crypt them, according to Autocar. The hack disturbed production at Nissan's Sunderland, England, factory. Renault-Nissan is working to resolve the issue, though it's unclear if the hackers got they asked for.