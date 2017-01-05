Researchers making crash test dummies older, fatter

  • May 15, 2017, 3:37 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Researchers argue safety ratings aren't accurate because many motorists are old, obese, or both.

Humanetics, an American company that specializes in designing and building crash test dummies, is working on new models that look more like the average driver.
Currently, the dummies stuffed in a car before it's hurled against a heavy, stationary object are of average size and weight. Researchers argue safety ratings aren't accurate because many motorists are old, obese, or both.

Consequently, Humanetics has built a prototype dummy of a 70-year old woman that's borderline-obese, according to British magazine Autocar. A second prototype is a middle-aged adult man that's 6'2" and obese.

Professor Stuart Wang, a trauma surgeon and director of the International Center for Automotive Medicine at the university of Michigan, performed thousands of CT scans on accident victims to gather data for the new dummies. Notably, his research shows obese motorists are 78 percent more likely to die in a car accident than those whose weight is normal.

The dummies are still at the prototype stage, so it's too early to tell when they'll be used in crash tests. However, development work is moving full speed ahead.

The CT scans also helped Professor Wang get a better understanding of what happens inside of the human body during an accident. For example, a broken rib could pierce through an organ. His team is now making life-like bones and organs for dummies using 3D-printing techniques.

This technology is key to making our cars safer, and increasing our chances of walking away from a crash with only scrapes and bruises.

