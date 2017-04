Revised 2018 Toyota Yaris gets price bump

The new Yaris is up to $1,060 more expensive than last year's model.

Toyota has announced pricing for its revised 2018 Yaris . Toyota unveiled the new Yaris earlier this year at the New York auto show.Prices for the entry-level Yaris L three-door hatchback will start from $15,635, representing a $385 increase over the previous model. The mid-level LE three-door sees a $375 price bump to $16,910. Five-door models start from $16,375, or $385 more than last year.The sport-oriented SE five-door with a manual transmission has been given an MSRP of $18,260, which is a relatively hefty $1,060 increase compared to the older model. Opting for an automatic transmission brings the Yaris SE's price to $19,060. All prices exclude an $885 destination fee.You do, however, get some added kit with those higher prices. Yaris L and LE grades now come standard with a 6.1-inch touchscreen audio system running Toyota's Entune infotainment system. That system includes Bluetooth streaming and Siri Eyes Free. Top-spec SE model receive a 7-inch touchscreen display with standard navigation.Styling has also been tweaked for 2018 with Yaris models benefiting from a new front fascia with updated grille, new rear bumper and new-look taillights that are integrated into the rear hatch. SE models add 16-inch alloy wheels.Toyota's 2018 Yaris range is scheduled to land in dealer showrooms this summer.