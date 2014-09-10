Most Discussed

Revised 2018 Toyota Yaris gets price bump

  • April 27, 2017, 10:53 am
  • Apr 27, 2017, 10:53 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The new Yaris is up to $1,060 more expensive than last year's model.

Toyota has announced pricing for its revised 2018 Yaris. Toyota unveiled the new Yaris earlier this year at the New York auto show.
Prices for the entry-level Yaris L three-door hatchback will start from $15,635, representing a $385 increase over the previous model. The mid-level LE three-door sees a $375 price bump to $16,910. Five-door models start from $16,375, or $385 more than last year.

The sport-oriented SE five-door with a manual transmission has been given an MSRP of $18,260, which is a relatively hefty $1,060 increase compared to the older model. Opting for an automatic transmission brings the Yaris SE's price to $19,060. All prices exclude an $885 destination fee.

You do, however, get some added kit with those higher prices. Yaris L and LE grades now come standard with a 6.1-inch touchscreen audio system running Toyota's Entune infotainment system. That system includes Bluetooth streaming and Siri Eyes Free. Top-spec SE model receive a 7-inch touchscreen display with standard navigation.

Styling has also been tweaked for 2018 with Yaris models benefiting from a new front fascia with updated grille, new rear bumper and new-look taillights that are integrated into the rear hatch. SE models add 16-inch alloy wheels.

Toyota's 2018 Yaris range is scheduled to land in dealer showrooms this summer.

Live photos by Brian Williams.
