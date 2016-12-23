By Byron Hurd
Rideshare companies (such as Uber and Lyft) scored a major victory in Maryland Thursday after months of negotiations with state lawmakers over a change made to state law last year that would have required additional background checks for their employees.

Maryland state law has long required that drivers for taxi and other transportation services be fingerprinted for comparison against state and federal criminal databases.

Last year, state lawmakers expanded that to include drivers for rideshare services, prompting Uber and Lyft to publicly contemplate ceasing operations in Maryland altogether.

Uber and Lyft filed for waivers immediately following the change, claiming that their own background checks are just as rigorous as those mandated by Maryland law, thus making fingerprinting redundant.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Maryland Public Service Commission approved the companies' request for a waiver Thursday, but not without several conditions.

For example, Uber and Lyft will be required to re-run background checks on their drivers annually, and if new companies are contracted to perform the checks, the state of Maryland must be informed immediately.

The full list of conditions is available in the Commission's decision.

