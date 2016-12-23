Last year, state lawmakers expanded that to include drivers for rideshare services, prompting Uber and Lyft to publicly contemplate ceasing operations in Maryland altogether.
Uber and Lyft filed for waivers immediately following the change, claiming that their own background checks are just as rigorous as those mandated by Maryland law, thus making fingerprinting redundant.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the Maryland Public Service Commission approved the companies' request for a waiver Thursday, but not without several conditions.
For example, Uber and Lyft will be required to re-run background checks on their drivers annually, and if new companies are contracted to perform the checks, the state of Maryland must be informed immediately.
The full list of conditions is available in the Commission's decision.
