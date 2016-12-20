Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is facing yet another rollaway investigation with dozens of complaints identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The agency has received at least 43 related complaints, including 25 associated with crashes and nine with alleged injuries.
"Thirty-four of the reports alleged that the vehicle was moving while the shifter indicated that it was in the park position," the NHTSA says.
The agency notes that none of the reports indicate the parking brake was engaged at the time of the incident.
FCA earlier this year recalled 1.1 million vehicles with a different shift-by-wire system that had been associated with hundreds of crashes and 68 injuries. The issue gained attention when "Star Trek" actor Anton Yelchin was killed in a Jeep Grand Cherokee rollaway incident, prompting a lawsuit.
The NHTSA is now working on a preliminary investigation to "assess the scope, frequency, and safety-related consequences of the alleged defect" related to the rotary shifter used in around a million vehicles.
