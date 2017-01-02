Rolls-Royce SRH targets the next generation of luxury buyers

  • Updated March 1, 2017, 4:18 pm
  •         by Justin King

The one-off SRH was built for children at the St. Richard's Hospital pediatric surgery unit.

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its smallest model yet, the SRH, to provide a unique experience for children at the St. Richard's Hospital pediatric surgery unit.


The SRH will allow kids to drive themselves to the operating center, navigating through the pediatric unit corridors with a bit of help from 'traffic signs' along the way. The initiative is designed to alleviate a bit of anxiety for the hospital's youngest patients.

"We hope that the Rolls?Royce SRH will serve to make the experience for young people during treatment a little less stressful," says Rolls-Royce chief Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

The SRH may be small but it does not lack the craftsman's touch that helps distinguish Rolls-Royce's standard production models. The Bespoke Manufacturing team spent 400 hours developing and hand-crafting the car, using 3D printing techniques to create the iconic Spirit of Ecstacy and custom paddle controls.

Drivers can expect to reach speeds of up to 10 mph in a few seconds, though the top end can be dialed down to just 4 mph.

It is unclear if the company will consider volume production for the SRH in the future.

