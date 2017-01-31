Rolls-Royce builds last Phantom VII

A brand-new Phantom will debut before the end of the year.

The last seventh-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom has rolled off the company's Goodwood, England, assembly line. The model was sold to an anonymous collector in a right-hand drive market.

The collector worked closely with Rolls-Royce to customize several aspects of the milestone car. Notably, the marquetry on the dashboard and on the door panels pays homage to the ocean liners that traveled all around the globe during the 1930s. The seats and the door panels are upholstered in Powder Blue leather, while tone-on-tone embroidery is reminiscent of waves.

The clock on the dashboard is like the radio clocks found in ocean liners. It features 24 built-in time zones that the driver can select with a twist of the bezel. An identical clock is found in the partition wall that separates the front and rear passenger compartments.

The collector selected Blue Velvet, a color which gives the long-wheelbase Phantom an elegant, low-key appearance. It's accented by double white pin stripes and an ocean liner logo on both fenders. Finally, the Phantom's alloy wheels are wrapped by whitewall tires.

The last Phantom represents the end of a 13-year production run, but Rolls-Royce will introduce a brand-new model before the end of the year. An earlier report claims it will ride on a brand-new aluminum platform, and its design will be more evolutionary than revolutionary.