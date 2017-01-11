Samsung presents new EV battery that can go 310 miles on 20 min charge

Samsung's new EV battery could be a game changer.

Samsung has unveiled a new automotive battery that promises to deliver up to 310 miles of range on just a 20 minute charge.Samsung's battery division, Samsung SDI, unveiled the new battery tech at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The company says its new battery will offer a total range of about 372 miles, but 310 miles of that range will be accessible after just 20 minutes of charging."With a 20 minute charge, you can have a driving range of up to 500km which is 80 percent of the capacity," Samsung SDI said in a statement. "This means that only 20 minutes in the highway rest area will be enough for a battery to be charged, eliminating the range anxiety of EV drivers."Samsung SDI says the new battery will go into mass production in 2021.Additionally, Samsung SDI took the wraps off a new conventional EV battery pack that promises to be lighter and more powerful than today's units. Whereas a typical EV battery module currently has 12 cells has a capacity of 2~3kWh, Samsung's new "integrated battery module" has more than 24 cells with a higher capacity of 6~8kWh."The high-energy density battery cell with the fast charging capability and the integrated battery module are the innovative technologies with full potentials that can transform the market. Expectations are high that we will be able to accelerate the vehicle electrification utilizing these technologies with improved driving range, manufacturing efficiency and user convenience," the company said.Samsung's new battery design could prove be a game changer for electric vehicles. Currently the Tesla Model S offers up to 315 miles on a single charge, but a 20 minutes fill-up at a Supercharger station only nets about 157 miles of additional range. The jump to 310 miles with a similar charge time could all but end range anxiety in electric vehicles.