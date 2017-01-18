SEC fines GM $1M for 'accounting failures' in ignition-switch fiasco

  • Updated January 18, 2017, 1:19 pm
  •         by Justin King

The agency claims 'deficient internal accounting controls' prevented the company from properly assessing the potential financial impact of the defective component.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has fined General Motors $1 million to settle charges of accounting failures.


The agency claims "deficient internal accounting controls" prevented the company from properly assessing the potential financial impact of defective ignition switches.

"According to the SEC's order, when loss contingencies such as a potential vehicle recall arise, accounting guidance requires companies like General Motors to assess the likelihood of whether the potential recall will occur, and provide an estimate of the associated loss or range of loss or otherwise provide a statement that such an estimate cannot be made," the SEC said in a statement.

GM workers allegedly failed to notify company accountants of the ignition-switch issues until November 2013, more than a year after some personnel "understood ... there was a safety issue at hand."

As part of the settlement agreement, GM consented to an administrative cease-and-desist order without admitting or denying any wrongdoing.

"The SEC settlement does not call into question any of GM's current or prior financial statements or its disclosures," the company said in a statement. "Also, no material weakness or significant deficiency was found by the SEC."

The civil penalty represents just a small fraction of GM's record $9.7 billion profit in 2015.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h