Second Porsche Digital center opens in Silicon Valley

  • May 5, 2017, 10:59 am
  •         by Justin King

With a staff of around 100 workers, the 'Digital' campus aims to establish partnerships with US innovators, startups and venture capital firms.

Porsche has opened its first 'Digital' campus in the US, located in the Silicon Valley city of Santa Clara.

The site has been strategically placed to help Porsche Digital establish cooperative partnerships or investment commitments with American innovators, startups and venture capital firms.

"The car is the ultimate mobile device of the future, and the future is being written in Silicon Valley," says Porsche Digital managing director Thilo Koslowski. "This means it is particularly important to be right next door to leading IT companies in the USA, as this allows us to identify trends early and invest in new technologies at the right time."

The US subsidiary has been directed to recognize 'digitalization strategies' and trends in the US market more quickly, and to develop and test solutions for Porsche. It will eventually employ around 100 workers.

Porsche Digital plans to operate satellite campuses in Ludwigsburg, Berlin and cities in other key markets such as Asia.

