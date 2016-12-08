Second-generation Toyota 86 confirmed

  • Updated December 8, 2016, 6:28 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

There's a good chance the coupe will again be developed with Subaru.

A new report out of England claims the Toyota 86 has been given the green light for a second generation.

"The GT86 will carry on. The car serves a big purpose. We are not getting out of that business. Sporty cars go through their phases. It's our intention to continue with that car," affirmed Karl Schlicht, the boss of Toyota's European division, in an interview with British magazine Autocar.

Details about the next-generation model are still few and far between; Schlicht explained the project is at the embryonic stage of development and a chief engineer hasn't been appointed yet. However, he noted there's a good chance the car will again be developed jointly with industrial partner Subaru, a statement that all but confirms the BRZ will also stick around for a second generation.

Enthusiasts holding their breath for a convertible version of the 86 are out of luck. Schlicht said a topless version of the next-generation 86 is unlikely because the company doesn't have enough spare production capacity to add a second body style to the lineup.

The second-generation Toyota 86 is a little closer than expected. Schlicht affirmed the coupe will likely debut in either late 2018 or early 2019, meaning the U.S.-spec model might not arrive until the 2020 model year. When it lands, it will be sold alongside the born-again Supra that Toyota is developing with BMW.

