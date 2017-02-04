Seized differentials prompt Toyota Tacoma recall

The differentials are prone to fluid leak, eventually causing damage and failure.

Toyota has issued a recall for the 2016-2017 Tacoma, addressing an issue that can cause differential failure.The company suggests the differentials are prone to fluid leaks, eventually causing damage and failure if the vehicle is operated when the differential is dry."In some cases the rear differential could seize, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash," Toyota said in a statement.Dealer service technicians have been instructed to inspect the rear differential for oil leakage. If leakage is found, the carrier gasket will be replaced with a new one. Any damaged components will also be replaced.The campaign affects approximately 228,000 vehicles in the US market.