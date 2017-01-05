Self-sustaining Nissan Titan camper unveiled

Lease returns to flood used market

Low-mileage, late-model vehicles are about to flood used car dealerships thanks to recent years of record high new-car sales. Reuters reports that as many as 12 million leased vehicles will be returned by the end of 2019--good news for used-car dealers; bad news for automakers who want to brand-new cars into the hands of consumers. http://reut.rs/2qAuaji