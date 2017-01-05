Most Discussed

Other Titan Stories

Other Nissan Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Self-sustaining Nissan Titan camper unveiled

  • May 14, 2017, 4:59 am
  • May 14, 2017, 4:59 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Project Basecamp is just a concept, but it was built using accessories that are readily available.

Nissan has turned the Titan XD pickup truck into a self-sustaining camper that can go virtually anywhere. Named Project Basecamp, the concept was introduced at the Overland Expo 2017 West in Arizona.
Get More Car Info
Project Basecamp started life as a standard Titan XD with the 5.0-liter Cummins V8. The turbodiesel eight makes 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque, and it shifts through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The drivetrain is about the only part of the truck that wasn't modified during the build. In addition to a custom paint job, the Titan receives heavy-duty bumpers on both ends, skid plates, beadlock wheels wrapped by 35-inch off-road tires, and a rack over the cargo compartment.

The bed is now home to a fridge/freezer unit, a portable power station with USB outlets, an air compressor, and all the recovery gear required for an adventure off the grid. The equipment is easily accessible because it's all mounted on an in-bed drawer.

There's also a Goal Zero solar panel that feeds electricity to the power station, a heavy-duty winch, and a car-to-car communication system. Finally, a fold-out tent is attached to the truck's roof rack.

Nissan stresses the Titan Project Basecamp was built specifically for the Overland Expo, and it's not going to spawn a production model.

The good news is that all of the accessories you see in the photos are readily available from an array of aftermarket vendors. Anyone with an internet connection, a valid credit card, and a set of tools can build a truck just like Nissan's newest concept.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Ford nearly raced a Mustang in Le Mans

Ford Performance tried building a hot-rodded Mustang capable of winning at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, according to Autoblog. The project was scrapped because the race car "was no longer a Mustang." The team went back to the drawing board and began developing the GT.   

 15h

Two cars get zero stars in Latin NCAP test

The Chevrolet Onix and the Kia Rio Sedan have both received a zero-star crash test rating in Latin America. Notably, the Rio Sedan still doesn't come standard with airbags and ABS.   

 17h

Icon's '73 Volkswagen Thing packs an electric surprise

California-based Icon has turned a 1973 Volkswagen Thing into a quick, silent electric car. It looks fully stock, but the 1.6-liter flat-four has been replaced by a 180-horsepower electric motor.   http://bit.ly/2qCYaL8

 19h

Lease returns to flood used market

Low-mileage, late-model vehicles are about to flood used car dealerships thanks to recent years of record high new-car sales. Reuters reports that as many as 12 million leased vehicles will be returned by the end of 2019--good news for used-car dealers; bad news for automakers who want to brand-new cars into the hands of consumers.   http://reut.rs/2qAuaji

 1d

FCA recalls more than a million trucks for a software defect

FCA is recalling 1.25 million Ram pickups from model years 2013 through 2016 due to faulty software which can disable side air bag and seat belt pretensioner systems in the event of a rollover accident. The defect has been linked to two injuries and one death, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2qzK25v

 1d

Hyundai and Kia recalls validate Korean whistleblower

South Korean officials have ordered a recall of several Hyundai and Kia models due to faulty parking brake light wiring, Reuters reports. The recall validates claims made by a former-employee-turned-whistleblower who initially reported the defect. Government officials are now investigating the company for a potential cover-up.   http://reut.rs/2r9somi

 1d

Million-plus-dollar Koenigsegg hypercar crashes during test

A Koenigsegg Agera RS bound for a United States customer crashed during its shakedown testing in Trollhattan, Sweden, yesterday. Koenigsegg released a statement confirming the crash and subsequent hospitalization of the driver and passenger (both of whom were treated and released). The boutique builder believes the 1,100-plus-horsepower hypercar is fundamentally salvageable.   http://bit.ly/2raaX52

 1d

Lamborghini Urus to get 650 horsepower

Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's research and development department, has shed insight into the upcoming Urus SUV. At launch, the first high-riding Raging Bull of the 21st century will get a twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at approximately 650 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi

 1d

Honda Civic Type R gets EPA ratings

The Honda Civic Type R returns an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg in a mixed cycle.   

 1d

BMW launches wireless charger for 530e

BMW has introduced a wireless charger for the 530e plug-in hybrid. Designed to be used inside or outside, it tops up the 9.2-kWh battery pack in about three and a half hours.   

 1d