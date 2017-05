Self-sustaining Nissan Titan camper unveiled

Project Basecamp is just a concept, but it was built using accessories that are readily available.

Nissan has turned the Titan XD pickup truck into a self-sustaining camper that can go virtually anywhere. Named Project Basecamp, the concept was introduced at the Overland Expo 2017 West in Arizona.Project Basecamp started life as a standard Titan XD with the 5.0-liter Cummins V8. The turbodiesel eight makes 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque, and it shifts through a six-speed automatic transmission.The drivetrain is about the only part of the truck that wasn't modified during the build. In addition to a custom paint job, the Titan receives heavy-duty bumpers on both ends, skid plates, beadlock wheels wrapped by 35-inch off-road tires, and a rack over the cargo compartment.The bed is now home to a fridge/freezer unit, a portable power station with USB outlets, an air compressor, and all the recovery gear required for an adventure off the grid. The equipment is easily accessible because it's all mounted on an in-bed drawer.There's also a Goal Zero solar panel that feeds electricity to the power station, a heavy-duty winch, and a car-to-car communication system. Finally, a fold-out tent is attached to the truck's roof rack.Nissan stresses the Titan Project Basecamp was built specifically for the Overland Expo, and it's not going to spawn a production model.The good news is that all of the accessories you see in the photos are readily available from an array of aftermarket vendors. Anyone with an internet connection, a valid credit card, and a set of tools can build a truck just like Nissan's newest concept.