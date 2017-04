Shanghai LIVE: 2018 Lexus NX

The mid-cycle refresh brings aesthetic refinements, improved handling and more standard safety equipment.

Lexus has revealed its refreshed 2018 NX today at the Shanghai Auto Show.The crossover's front fascia has been modestly restyled, adjusting the upper grille and front bumpers to more fluidly blend into the hood and front doors. The changes are said to achieve both a sleeker look and enhanced aerodynamics.The NX also introduces new optional headlamps with triple projectors, similar to those found on the LC coupe.The rear end has also received a few minor revisions. The lower bumper cover borrows styling elements from the grille's spindle, with broader proportions to widen the vehicle's visual stance. Its taillights have been elongated and enhanced with a black garnish to highlight the L-shape lenses.Designers spent time reworking the interior, aiming to achieve a 'sportier' environment and more luxurious feel. The center display is now available with a 10.3-inch panel, while the HVAC control panels have been simplified with toggle switches instead of buttons.Both the NX 300 -- formerly known as the 200t -- and the 300h hybrid will offer a sportier exhaust note, though it apparently traces back to faux engine sounds piped through the speaker system.Significant changes have been made to the suspension tuning to enhance ride and handling. Springs, stabilizer bars and bushings have been adjusted to improve turn-in response, while Adaptive Variable Suspension technology has trickled down from the LC 500 with 20 times more compression and damping adjustments per second. Lexus claims the refreshed NX also features reduced noise, vibration and harshness thanks to new sound deadening provisions.The 2018 NX will ship with Lexus Safety System+ as standard equipment. The package includes an active pre-collision system, radar cruise control, lane departure alert and automatic high beam.Pricing and availability details will presumably surface closer to launch.