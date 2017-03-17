Acura to debut bigger TLX in Shanghai

The TLX will have a stretched wheelbase to increase rear legroom for Chinese buyers.

Fresh off a reveal at the New York International Auto Show, the Acura TLX will already see a China-exclusive variant next week. The TLX long-wheelbase will not be offered in the US, but in China VIPs still enjoy being driven around in a traditional large sedan rather than an SUV.

The just-revealed TLX carries a wheelbase of 109.3 inches, but Acura has not said how more we can expect from the LWB. Typically, however, cars are stretched by four to six inches to add legroom for the rear occupants.

Other luxury rivals are flooding the Chinese market with lengthened legroom saloons. Audi has been selling an A6L, which sports a 4-inch longer wheelbase than A6 models in the rest of the world, for over a decade in China, and even offers an A4L that's pulled by 2.36 inches. Mercedes-Benz elongated their 2016 E-Class for the Chinese market as well, increasing the wheelbase by 5.5 inches. BMW offers an X1L crossover, and will soon launch a 5-series extended by 5.1 inches. Jaguar offers an XFL, and Volvo will soon launch an longer S90 there as well.

Acura has not revealed whether the TLX LWB will come with any extra luxury features or powertrain upgrades. We will know more when the Shanghai Motor Show kicks off next week.



Photo by Ben Hsu.