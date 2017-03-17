Acura to debut bigger TLX in Shanghai

Most Discussed
Citroen C5 Aircross leaked again
Citroen's upcoming C5 Aircross SUV has been leaked again. The pictures confirm the soft-roader borrows styling cues from recent additions to the Citroen lineup like the C3 and the C4 Cactus. http://bit.ly/2pm0LWc
Genesis reaffirms plans for Gran Turismo two-door coupe
The GT car will be a luxury flagship sold alongside several luxury SUVs and other models, Genesis design head Luk Donckerwolke said at the New York Auto Show. http://bit.ly/2og5XJt
First Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE fetches $250K at auction
All $250,000 will be donated to the United Way and the winning bidder will get the first 1LE, the most track-capable Camaro ever. http://bit.ly/2ofPqFr
8-year-old borrows van, drives to McDonalds
Apparently successful in learning to drive from YouTube videos, the child reportedly finished eating burgers with his four-year-old sister before police arrived. http://bit.ly/2pfBL5C
AMG rules out mid-range S-Class
<p>The S63 and S65 variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class will both get a small bump in power as part of a mid-cycle update. However, Mercedes has confirmed a mid-level AMG-tuned model won't join the lineup.</p> http://bit.ly/2oC6Qj4
Hyundai: high-performance Sonata possible
Hyundai's push to sell high-performance cars could include the updated 2018 Sonata. "It's not planned at the moment but theoretically I could imagine it, yes. It would be fun to do," said design boss Peter Schreyer. http://bit.ly/2oCbYUv