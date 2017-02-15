Shanghai: Honda CR-V Hybrid

The company wants two-thirds of its sales to be electrified vehicles by 2030.

Honda has revealed a new electrified crossover, the CR-V Hybrid, at the Shanghai Auto Show.The crossover is powered by the Honda Sport Hybrid Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) two-motor hybrid system. Additional details remain unclear, though Honda promises it will bring both excellent driving dynamics and fuel efficiency.The Japan-market Odyssey Hybrid also uses an i-MMD system, pairing a 2.0-liter DOHC i-VTEC engine and an electric motor for a combined 181 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque. The system achieves an impressive 61 mpg in the Japanese test cycle.Aside from the fuel-sipping powertrain, the CR-V Hybrid will be equipped with Honda's latest Sensing suite of driver assistance and safety features.The DR-V Hybrid is slated to arrive in China by the second half of 2017, manufactured via the Dongfeng Honda Automobile joint venture. It will be an important model as the company strives to achieve two-thirds of its sales from electrified models by 2030.