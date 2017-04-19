Shanghai LIVE: 2018 BMW M4 CS

Most Discussed
Other M4 Stories
Other BMW Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Honda confirms March injury related to Takata airbag
Honda has confirmed that an injury reported in March resulting from an accident in Las Vegas, NV, is linked to a Takata-supplied airbag. The automaker confirmed that the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was "seriously injured" by a rupturing airbag inflator, however the part in question was not installed by the manufacturer. Honda claims the part was sourced from a junkyard (or other parts recycler), Automotive News reports. http://bit.ly/2oPQNfX
BMW highlights electric past
BMW shipped an experimental battery-powered 1602 from its collection in Munich to the Shanghai Auto Show. The prototype has a driving range of 19 miles, and a top speed of just 62 mph. It was introduced during the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, and it shows how far battery tech has come over the past few decades.