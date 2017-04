Shanghai LIVE: MG E-motion concept

The car promises to hit 62 mph in less than four seconds and drive for more than 300 miles on a single charge.

MG Motor has unveiled an all-electric supercar concept, the E-motion, at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The stylish coupe features a sportsback profile, a 'starlight' matrix front grille and headlights inspired by the London Eye."The MG E-motion electric supercar concept demonstrates our global vision for the future," says MG Motor UK sales and marketing head Matthew Cheyne.The E-motion is underpinned by a modular electric platform architecture developed in-house. It promises to hit 62 mph in less than four seconds while running for nearly 311 miles on a full battery, presumably based on the generous European driving cycle.The company aims to bring the E-motion to showrooms by 2020, with a price tag under £30,000 (~$38,365 USD), according to an Autocar report citing an official statement from Cheyne.