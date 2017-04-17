Shanghai: Lynk and Co 03 Concept

  by Justin King

The company promises to offer a lifetime warranty and free connectivity for every vehicle.

Lynk & Co has previewed its '03' sedan concept ahead of a formal debut at the Shanghai Auto Show.


The 03 serves as a follow-up to the '01' crossover that first appeared early last year at the same venue. Both are solely focused on shared use rather than traditional car ownership.

Owned by Volvo parent Geely, Lynk & Co aims to shake up the market with an aggressive and unique strategy. The 01 and 03 will be available via a subscription service, with online sales and home delivery. Its first focus will be at home in China, where each vehicle will be paired with a lifetime warranty and free connectivity.

"We believe Lynk & Co will offer the most connected cars in the world, with the world's first in-car digital share function," says Lynk senior vice president Alain Visser. "We also offer a completely new business model, with a simplified product offer, transparent fixed pricing and an attractive purchase and ownership experience starting here in China this year."

The 03 sedan will be on display in Shanghai alongside a production version of the 01 crossover.
