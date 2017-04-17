Shanghai: Lynk and Co 03 Concept

The company promises to offer a lifetime warranty and free connectivity for every vehicle.

Lynk & Co has previewed its '03' sedan concept ahead of a formal debut at the Shanghai Auto Show.The 03 serves as a follow-up to the '01' crossover that first appeared early last year at the same venue. Both are solely focused on shared use rather than traditional car ownership.Owned by Volvo parent Geely, Lynk & Co aims to shake up the market with an aggressive and unique strategy. The 01 and 03 will be available via a subscription service, with online sales and home delivery. Its first focus will be at home in China, where each vehicle will be paired with a lifetime warranty and free connectivity."We believe Lynk & Co will offer the most connected cars in the world, with the world's first in-car digital share function," says Lynk senior vice president Alain Visser. "We also offer a completely new business model, with a simplified product offer, transparent fixed pricing and an attractive purchase and ownership experience starting here in China this year."The 03 sedan will be on display in Shanghai alongside a production version of the 01 crossover.