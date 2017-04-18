Shanghai: Mercedes-Benz Concept A

  • April 18, 2017, 11:48 am
  • Apr 18, 2017, 11:48 am
  •         by Justin King

The concept shows a new direction for the brand's design language, stepping away from the creases that distinguish current models.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Concept A sedan at the Shanghai Auto Show, previewing a new direction for the brand's design language.

Building upon the company's "sensual purity" design philosophy, the Concept A eliminates lines and gaps to achieve a smoother surface texture. Designers aimed to maintain an athletic form, with muscular wheel arches and a stretched hood with powerdomes.

A large 'Panamericana' grille centers the front end, tilting toward the front with the brand's star prominently displayed between vertical chrome inserts. The lower air inlet and concept headlights both feature angular grid patterns.

"Our Concept A Sedan shows that the time of creases is over," says Daimler design chief Gorden Wagener. "With its perfect proportions and a sensual treatment of surfaces with reduced lines, it is the next milestone of 'Sensual Purity' and has the potential to introduce a new design era."

RELATED CARS
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

Mercedes-Benz has sold more than two million compact vehicles since 2012, including the CLA, GLA, A-Class and B-Class. The company apparently hopes the new design will help maintain record growth in the coming years.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

60% of Maybach S-Classes are sold in China

Mercedes-Maybach's variant of the S-Class is exceptionally popular in China. A full 60-percent of all Maybach-badged S-Class sedans are sold in the world's largest car market, according to the company.   

 4h

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class unveiled

Mercedes has introduced the updated 2018 S-Class during a private event in Shanghai, China. Though the aesthetic upgrades are minor, the S receives new engines -- including a brand-new straight-six -- and more advanced self-driving tech features.   

 5h

Honda prices Clarity EV, PHEV

Honda has released pricing information for the plug-in hybrid and electric variants of the Clarity. Both models start at $35,000 before various incentives are factored in, meaning they're much cheaper than the fuel cell-powered model.   

 6h

Skoda previews Vision E concept

Volkswagen's Skoda division has unveiled a concept named Vision E. The model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. It's billed as merely a concept, but it will most likely spawn a production model in the coming years.   

 7h

Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan breaks cover

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Concept A Sedan ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show. The model closely previews the next addition to Mercedes' family of successful compact cars, and the compact cluster's next design language.   

 8h

Mercedes-Benz to unveil Concept A Sedan today

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to introduce the Concept A Sedan in Shanghai, China. The design study closely previews a new addition to the company's family of compact models. Stay tuned for more as soon as the concept breaks cover.   

 10h

Tesla faces possible strike at German automation division

Hundreds of workers at the manufacturing automation unit are said to be pushing for higher pay. Tesla promoted the Grohman Engineering acquisition as important for its future products, suggesting a strike could threaten Model 3 production.   http://bit.ly/2prGL7g

 22h

AAA jumps onto ride-sharing bandwagon

The nonprofit organization has launched a one-way car sharing service, known as Gig, as a pilot program in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is claimed to be cheaper than using a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.   http://bit.ly/2oFgaAG

 23h

Mercedes-Benz to introduce A-Class concept in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz will introduce an A-Class-based concept this week during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. The model will likely preview a sedan version of the company's entry-level model. The updated 2018 S-Class will also make its debut during the event.   

 1d

Mercedes-AMG Project One sold out in the U.S.

Mercedes-AMG's hotly-anticipated hypercar is sold out in the United States, the company has confirmed. Global production is capped at 275 examples, but AMG hasn't revealed how many of them will be U.S.-spec.   http://bit.ly/2oDtBRS

 1d