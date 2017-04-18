Shanghai: Mercedes-Benz Concept A

The concept shows a new direction for the brand's design language, stepping away from the creases that distinguish current models.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Concept A sedan at the Shanghai Auto Show, previewing a new direction for the brand's design language.

Building upon the company's "sensual purity" design philosophy, the Concept A eliminates lines and gaps to achieve a smoother surface texture. Designers aimed to maintain an athletic form, with muscular wheel arches and a stretched hood with powerdomes.

A large 'Panamericana' grille centers the front end, tilting toward the front with the brand's star prominently displayed between vertical chrome inserts. The lower air inlet and concept headlights both feature angular grid patterns.

"Our Concept A Sedan shows that the time of creases is over," says Daimler design chief Gorden Wagener. "With its perfect proportions and a sensual treatment of surfaces with reduced lines, it is the next milestone of 'Sensual Purity' and has the potential to introduce a new design era."

Mercedes-Benz has sold more than two million compact vehicles since 2012, including the CLA, GLA, A-Class and B-Class. The company apparently hopes the new design will help maintain record growth in the coming years.